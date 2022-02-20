The Food That Binds Us: The Celtic Fringe

REIDSVILLE — Twenty six years ago, if you’d told Kim Forrester, co-owner of the family-owned pub, The Celtic Fringe, she probably would have laughed and cried at the same time.
It has not been an easy journey for the Forrester family to get where they are today. While their journey has had its struggles — from job losses to COVID-19 interruptions, the clan has held fast to the belief that: “failure is not an option,” Forrester said.
In a recent interview with Forrester and her daughter, Shannon Blackburn, we discussed how their different styles work in a complementary way to bring Rockingham County and the surrounding region one of its most popular restaurants.
“There was a time,” Kim said, “ I would not have been able to talk about the early days of our family life without breaking down in tears. But looking back it has totally been worth it.”
Leaving Atlanta and coming home
It was 1997 and Kim and her husband, Gary, were living in Atlanta. Gary had been working in the corporate restaurant industry, and Kim in retail, when they both found themselves without a paycheck.
What concerned them the most as they faced unemployment was how they would provide for Shannon, who was 13 at the time, and twin sons, Joshua and Caleb, who were 11. Add to that, Kim was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.
So, with nothing keeping them in Atlanta, Kim and Gary decided to return home to Rockingham County be near family for support while they figured things out.
Fortuitously, Gary found good work at the American Express customer service center in Greensboro. And before long Gary found the family a suitable home near downtown Reidsville.
In time, Kim and Shannon also took jobs at American Express and for the next decade their jobs provided a stable income base.
However, in 2009, American Express began offering remote work options to all their employees and by 2011 closed their facility near the Piedmont Triad International Airport.
While Shannon took the new role, Gary and Kim felt it was time to move on. They were now deeply rooted in Rockingham County and wanted to explore other opportunities at home, especially while their youngest, Nicholas, now 12, completed school.
Dreams of a restaurant came early
From their earliest days of marriage, Kim and Gary had dreamed of running a restaurant.
And after leaving American Express, Kim took a job at a coffee house at 234 SW Market Street in downtown Reidsville that would prove serendipitous.
The coffee shop operators suddenly closed their doors, and the building was up for rent. Gary and Kim quickly realized the space was perfect for their restaurant dreams.
The owners at the time, Brad and Tammy Spencer, were fully onboard with the Forrester’s business plan and gave their blessing after a glance at Gary’s ambitious, homestyle pub-like menu.
All in
With all their savings and retirement invested, Kim and Gary started to make their dream a reality.
Their goal: to create a restaurant with the intimacy of a pub, a concept that dovetailed well with their Irish heritage.
So, they chose the name The Celtic Fringe, which refers to the “fringe’’ of Celtic sites along the British Isles and in Europe where Celtic influence can be traced throughout history.
The Forresters wasted no time in preparing their new space. While Gary put his carpentry skills to work making the high back, dark-stained booths and bar, Kim and Shannon worked on stocking the kitchen and began vetting vendors for their food supplies.
With a seating capacity of 49, the restaurant is reminiscent of any pub you might find in Great Britain with its cozy and intimate seating perfectly suited for conversations and laughter. The menu features cozy favorites like crisp Scottish pork sausages called “bangers’’ and fish and chips, as well as the “Fringe Smash”— two beef patties, Guinness barbecue, bacon crumbles, sharp Irish cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a sesame bun.
The dinner menu is filled out with elegant offerings, including Chicken Tiki Masala, an Indian dish wildly popular in Ireland, Norwegian Salmon, Bangers and Mash — sausages with mashed potatoes doused with Guinness gravy, and Shepherd’s Pie.
Celebrating their 10th Anniversary
Just over 10 years ago, The Celtic Fringe officially opened. Both Shannon and Kim laugh even now at how naive they were during the first years.
Having opened on Feb. 13, 2012, “We didn’t even think twice about the next day being Valentine’s Day until we started getting calls for reservations the very day we opened,” Shannon said.
“Literally, we put together reservations all night long on the 13th and somehow we pulled it off the next day,’’ Kim said.
The women knew hope was the key ingredient for their success.
Gary prepped all of the food and developed recipes and Shannon quickly put her cooking skills to the test.
She admits that learning how to cook from her dad on-site was the very best training she could have received.
For now, she is thankful and content right where she is at, Shannon said.
Kim, with a mother’s adoration, said, “Shannon is meticulous with her work station and plating and pairing food. It may be Gary’s menu, but Shannon has the expertise behind it. It makes a tremendous difference.”
And for Shannon executing her father’s recipes is truly an art, she said.
From savory shepherd’s pie and perfectly fried haddock to one of the most tender pork loins you could ever put to your lips, everything is prepared with immense detail and consideration.
“We are putting our whole selves into our restaurant, it’s our livelihood, our passion, and you might even say it’s our soul plated,’’ Shannon said. “It is our art that we are sharing, and we want to please as much as we can.“
Kim, on the other hand, humbly admits that she is the least skilled at her job. She proudly claims, though, that she has come into her own as bartender and greeter.
These days, struggles and mishaps role off her shoulders more easily, she said.
“I always imagined myself as a 75-year-old bartender that just sits at the end of the bar counter and teaches customers how to make martinis,” Kim joked.
To enhance their drink-making skills , Kim and Shannon attended bartending school together. “I hoped to just pass with a C, but my daughter, in all her brilliance, had to make a 100 just to show me up.”
Shannon smiles and shares how wonderful it is to work alongside her mom. Unlike Kim, who is extroverted and happy-go-lucky, Shannon is highly organized and a competitive Type A personality, Shannon said.
“Our personalities are so well-suited to one another, we often finish one another’s sentences,’’ Shannon said.
Shannon gives her mom tremendous kudos and says both her parents encouraged her to work hard and aim for success.
Pandemic was a challenge
Shannon dreams of having her own restaurant venture one day, but considers how devastating the impact of the pandemic has been on the restaurant industry and how much COVID-19 upended her family business.
“It really makes you question everything. The labor piece alone has been almost impossible to overcome as most servers have found other means of financial support,’’ Shannon said. “And with inflation, they’ve learned they can make more money elsewhere.”
Currently, the restaurant is operating with a barebones staff, yet providing their very best with limited help. “We are learning everyday we can do hard things and succeed.”
While operating on thin margins following the impact of COVID-19, Kim, Gary and Shannon are determined to provide the very best quality food and service as they’ve always done.
“Now, we know why our restaurant mentors say ‘you have to survive 10 years to make it,’ but with the impact of COVID, making it to ten years was even more of a challenge.”
Yet, despite the tremendous setbacks of COVID-19, the joy of cooking, serving and running their family pub has not waned, the Forresters said.
“We are just doing the very best we can with what we have,” Kim said.
Though Kim, Gary and Shannon did not celebrate their 10th anniversary last weekend, they hope to host a small fete, fittingly on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.
Kim has her mind on the future.
“When the going gets tough, Shannon and I just hug it out,’’ she said of their survival routine. “We are family after all.’’
While Kim calls Shannon her “rock” and “backbone,” Shannon says work with her mom is “ ... the best partnership of my life, and I couldn’t ask for anything better.” Kim nodded in agreement and said, “I would not have wanted to do this with anyone outside of our family.”
For more information on The Celtic Fringe, visit the restaurant’s website at https://thecelticfringe.com/, or call: (336) 347-7707.