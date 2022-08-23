‘The impact of science’: Duke researcher helps develop vaccines and young minds

If a time does come when we can really say farewell to the coronavirus as a health concern, Kevin Saunders will be one of the people we have to thank.

Saunders is the director of research at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, where his years of work creating a vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus accelerated the lab’s ability to develop a vaccine that researchers hope will protect people from all coronaviruses, now and in the future.

Saunders has been pushing the boundary of making an HIV vaccine that has eluded scientists for decades. He had several novel discoveries in his lab coat pocket by the end of 2019, a time when the then-unknown respiratory virus had yet to disrupt the lives of Americans.

Then, in a matter of months, lives, institutions and activities were altered, including Saunders’ lab, which pivoted its focus from HIV to the coronavirus. Its HIV discoveries laid the groundwork for rapid progress on a coronavirus vaccine.

“We thought of creating a vaccine with properties that the current vaccines lacked,” he said.

The first COVID-19 vaccines protected against some viruses, including the original 2019 virus and its variants. Booster shots were updated to provide additional protection against other contagious variants that caused severe health problems.

Pfizer and Moderna offer two primary shots and two boosters, while Johnson & Johnson has one primary and one booster. But many scientists believe that an endless series of boosters, which extend immunity for only a few months, is neither practical nor sustainable.

Saunders and his team at DHVI, building on their HIV research, have discovered a vaccine that may protect against any emerging coronavirus.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a White House senior adviser on COVID-19, cited their findings as a potential breakthrough and said his agency was highly interested in pursuing the development of human trials.

Saunders and his team want to conduct human trials on both of their vaccines — for HIV and coronavirus.

“My approach is to make a lot of progress to the point where we believe they are pretty close to being an effective vaccine,” he said.

Researchers at DHVI are now working with vaccine production facilities in preparation for human clinical trials with their new vaccines.

Immersion in NC’s science community

Originally from Roanoke, a Virginia city about 100 miles northwest of Durham, Saunders had many ties to North Carolina before taking over as a director of research at DHVI.

After high school in Virginia, he attended Davidson College, graduating in 2005 with a biology major. About 20 miles north of Charlotte, Davidson reports that about one-third of its domestic students are students of color. This year’s school class has 9% Black students out of over 550 enrolled students.

Saunders said that throughout his early education, he was usually one of very few students of color in a class and he barely could find a single person of color who was a scientist. Many of those students, he said, were “advised out of science.”