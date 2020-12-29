The MARC sponsors Charters of Freedom display and student essay contest

WENTWORTH —Local agencies and groups are working in conjunction with Foundation Forward, Inc. to build a Charters of Freedom Setting outside of the new Rockingham County Judicial Center in Wentworth.

The Foundation’s mission is to provide access to the founding documents of our democracy in all communities across the nation with a goal of educating and preserving history. Groundbreaking for the local project is planned for this fall.

As a partnering agency, the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, or MARC, invites students in Rockingham County to participate in a writing competition. Three winning essays will be selected to be included at the Charters of Freedom dedication ceremony in the spring.

Those essays will also be preserved in a time capsule located in brick vaults beneath the display, with the opening planned in the year 2087 to coincide with the 300th anniversary of the writing of the United States Constitution.

Students from public schools, private schools, and home schools across the county are urged to enter the contest. Essay topics are assigned by grade levels, and one essay will be selected per age group.

Students in 6th through 12th grades are eligible to participate.