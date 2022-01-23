The NC DMV has a new leader, and he's a familiar name around Raleigh

Goodwin lives in Raleigh with his two children; his wife, former state Rep. Melanie Wade Goodwin, died of cancer in 2020.

He began his new job last week.

Jessup became DMV commissioner in 2017 and steered the agency through a tumultuous time.

Like licensing agencies across the country, the DMV found itself overwhelmed in 2018 by people seeking a REAL ID, a new type of driver’s license that satisfies identification requirements mandated by Congress in the wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Jessup instituted a series of reforms meant to reduce wait times and improve customer service at driver’s license offices.

The federal government later put off the requirements that prompted the REAL ID until May 2023.

Jessup also oversaw the relocation of the DMV headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount, starting in fall 2020. The General Assembly required the agency to leave its long-time home on New Bern Avenue and seek leased space elsewhere in Wake or an adjoining county.