The North Carolina Museum of History wins 2021 AASLH Award of Excellence

The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) proudly announces that the North Carolina Museum of History is the recipient of an Award of Excellence for the multimedia project How We Got That. The AASLH Leadership in History Awards, now in its 76th year, is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.

“How We Got That was a different way to engage our public and showcase some of our artifacts. It has been a huge success,” says Ken Howard, Director of the North Carolina Museum of History. “We are very fortunate to have such creative and talented staff as those who developed and produced this series.”

This year, AASLH is proud to confer 38 national awards honoring people, projects, exhibits, and publications. The winners represent the best in the field and provide leadership for the future of state and local history.