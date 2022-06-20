The Rockingham County Quilt Trail adds two new squares

The Rockingham County Economic Development and Tourism office is excited to announce two new squares have recently been added to the Rockingham County Quilt Trail. With the new additions, the Rockingham County Quilt Trail displays a total of 36 squares at various locations across the county. The 35th quilt square is beautifully displayed at the Fine Arts Festival Association of Rockingham County (FAFARC), located at 301 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville (Wentworth area). In June 2021, the FAFARC hosted an Art and Diversity workshop, led by Rockingham County native RaShaun Wilson and his wife Kionna. The workshop was funded through the North Carolina Arts Council as well as the Rockingham County Arts Council. As a result of the teachings through the two week workshop, the quilt square was created and presented to the FAFARC for display on the trail. The design of the square depicts the diverse culture of Rockingham County with an emphasis on its Native American and Black roots. “I am humbled and honored to have created this piece of artwork alongside my wife, Kionna,” stated RaShaun Wilson, co-facilitator for the Art and Diversity workshop and quilt square co-artist. “The meaning behind the piece reminds us we must learn from our past while we fight for the success of our future. Each symbol, color, and design were chosen with purpose. The red for instance represents the blood shed from our ancestors, which paved the way to where we are today.” The 36th quilt square is proudly displayed at the home of the Gunter Family, located at 308 Highland Drive, Eden. Jessie Gunter, the quilt square artist, moved to the area with her family in 2020 and she quickly learned about the quilt trail when exploring things to do in the Rockingham County. After following the trail herself, she quickly became intrigued with the artistic side of the trail which led her to discover her own artistic abilities. Jessie began fabric quilting which gave her the confidence she needed to design her own barn quilt square, which took approximately a week to complete. Jessie proudly hung her Americana inspired quilt square on the front of her home and felt compelled to become part of the official trail. “I love the sense of community that surrounds the Rockingham County Quilt Trail,” stated Jessie Gunter, quilt square artist. “To know you can contribute to bringing a smile to someone’s face or giving them something new to discover through the trail, is an amazing feeling that I love being a part of.” About the Rockingham County Quilt Trail The Rockingham County Quilt Trail began in 2015 as a project of the Piedmont Conservation Council (PCC) with a grant from the NC Department of Commerce. PCC partnered with Rockingham County Soil & Water and the Rockingham County Tourism Development Authority (TDA) to make the trail a reality. Since its creation, the TDA has continued to add quilt squares to the trail and promote it. “The Quilt Trail truly celebrates Rockingham County’s local agriculture, community artists, and rich cultural heritage,” said Lindsay Pegg, Rockingham County Tourism Manager. “The placement of each square allows travelers to revel in the beauty and unique settings Rockingham County has to offer.” Each quilt block on the trail has a meaning and story of its own. Many of the installations on the Rockingham County Quilt Trail were chosen by the participants. The self-guided trail tour allows residents and visitors alike to experience Rockingham County’s beautiful rural landscape including historic tobacco barns, vineyards, farm stands, and country stores along the way. The quilt squares are painted by local artists on 4’ x 4’ squares of different mediums. Each square is a celebration of the rich agricultural heritage of Rockingham County. More information about the Rockingham County Quilt Trail, including a map, visit https://bit.ly/RoCoQuiltTrail or contact Tara Martin, Marketing Manager, at tmartin@co.rockingham.nc.us. In addition, visit Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all things Rockingham County.