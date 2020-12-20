The Syllabus: A quick P.S. on Wednesday's Guilford College news

The big local higher education news last week concerned Guilford College, which is holding off for now on some major cuts to its faculty ranks and academic majors.

The Dec. 16 announcement doesn't necessarily mean that Guilford College will rescind all of the proposed cuts. Guilford trustees could carry out original plan. Or they might cut some things and not others. Or they might cut nothing at all and do something else entirely. The brief message from the chair of the college's Board of Trustees didn't go into specifics, and a college spokesman declined to give me more details when I called him on Dec. 16.

About the only thing that's clear at this point is that Guilford trustees gave themselves a March deadline to decide how to proceed. (The operative Quaker term is "time of discernment.") No one is disputing that the college is in some financial difficulty — a combination of 11 straight years of declining enrollment, big-for-Guilford construction loans and COVID-19 expenses has certainly affected Guilford's bottom line. The on-campus discussion now, one that will continue for the next three months, is how best to deal with all this in both the short and long term.