The Syllabus: A quick P.S. on Wednesday's Guilford College news

The big local higher education news last week concerned Guilford College, which is holding off for now on some major cuts to its faculty ranks and academic majors.
The Dec. 16 announcement doesn't necessarily mean that Guilford College will rescind all of the proposed cuts. Guilford trustees could carry out original plan. Or they might cut some things and not others. Or they might cut nothing at all and do something else entirely. The brief message from the chair of the college's Board of Trustees didn't go into specifics, and a college spokesman declined to give me more details when I called him on Dec. 16.
About the only thing that's clear at this point is that Guilford trustees gave themselves a March deadline to decide how to proceed. (The operative Quaker term is "time of discernment.") No one is disputing that the college is in some financial difficulty — a combination of 11 straight years of declining enrollment, big-for-Guilford construction loans and COVID-19 expenses has certainly affected Guilford's bottom line. The on-campus discussion now, one that will continue for the next three months, is how best to deal with all this in both the short and long term.
Critics of the proposed changes took Wednesday's announcement largely as good news, and at the very least a promising development. But the college's chapter of the American Association of University Professors, whose membership includes 41 Guilford faculty members, was a little less sanguine.
Guilford had told 21 professors (16 tenured faculty members and five visiting professors) back in early November that their employment would end after the upcoming spring semester, pending appeals to the trustee board. But as chapter co-presidents Gail Webster and Lisa McLeod told me by email Thursday morning, Wednesday's news means that these professors won't know officially until March whether they'll be retained or not.
Here's the full Guilford College AAUP statement for the record, with a couple of light edits for clarity and a link thrown in for more background:
"While we are thankful that the prioritization process has paused, the message from the board appears to indicate that faculty will find out in March if they will be terminated in May.
"Interim President Carol Moore initially said that faculty targeted for termination would be given a terminal year of employment, an 'industry standard' in higher education. The original termination notices sent to faculty in early November gave no information about severance, health insurance or date of their last paycheck. Furthermore, it stated that the faculty targeted for termination would have their employment end in May 2021 instead of December 2021, which interim president Moore previously announced during Town Hall Meetings with faculty.
"The egregious lack of professionalism and empathy shown by this administration is astounding. The proposals by the interim president and the lack of positive action by trustees continue to pose a threat to retention and leave faculty unable to carry out crucial aspects of academic planning."
For the affected Guilford faculty, this is an especially fraught time. They can stay in town and hope things work out. Or they can look for work at another school or in another field. Complicating things further is that the academic job market is tight in a lot of fields, and a lot of institutions seemed to have slowed down or frozen hiring because of the pandemic. Moreover, a lot of colleges and universities already have hired their new professors for the fall 2021 semester. It's a tough time to be in professional limbo, in other words.
