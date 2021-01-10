The Syllabus: What N.C. A&T plans to do with part of its $45 million windfall

A&T, when the gift was announced, said it planned to spend the money on four broad areas that focused on students and academic programs.

Late last month, A&T announced something definite: a new full-ride merit scholarship.

A&T's new February One Scholars program will award 15 full scholarships each year to incoming first-year students starting this fall. The first scholarships will be given to students in three A&T colleges — Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Education; and Health and Human Sciences. (Each college can award five scholarships.) These scholarships cover tuition, fees, room and board, and they're good for four years if students keeps up their grades. February One scholars also will take part in A&T's honors program.

To be considered, students must have a minimum weighted high school GPA of 3.75, minimum scores of 1,270 on the SAT or 27 on the ACT (but note that test scores are optional this year at A&T and other UNC System schools because of the pandemic), and a demonstrated record of leadership and service.