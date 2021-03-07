'These incidents are tragic': Rockingham sheriff addresses three inmate suicides in a month

By the numbers

In 2019, the state tallied 20 deaths by suicide in its jails, the highest number since North Carolina began keeping an official record of inmate suicides in 2013. In 2019, 41% of all jail deaths were deaths by suicide, according to data from a June 2 report by Disability Rights N.C., or DRNC. That year also saw a 67% increase in inmate suicides, up from 12 such deaths in 2018, the report showed. Statistics for 2020 and the first months of 2021 were not available. “On any given day there are over 18,000 individuals in jails across the state,” Susan Pollitt, DRNC supervising attorney and leading advocate in the area of disabilities and incarceration, said in the June report.“Many are disabled and endangered by unsafe conditions and lack of health care for mental health disabilities and substance use disorders. Once in jail, without adequate screening and treatment, too many are dying.”