'These incidents are tragic': Rockingham sheriff addresses three inmate suicides in a month

WENTWORTH — Three inmates, all under age 30 and addicted to heroin, died during February after attempting suicide at the Rockingham County Detention Facility, Sheriff Sam Page confirmed during a Tuesday press conference during which he pledged to step up suicide risk training and possibly increase staff.
The deaths mark the first suicide attempts at the 232-bed facility in more than a decade, sheriff’s officials said.
Inmate Cameron McKinzie Chance, 29, of Elon, N.C., was the most recent to die. He was discovered by guards early Sunday afternoon after he hanged himself in his cell. Chance died later Sunday at an area hospital, sheriff’s officials said.
Just 16 days before, Chance’s close friend and Reidsville housemate Seth Alexander King, 25, of Reidsville, had committed suicide by hanging at the jail.
King was arrested and placed in the facility on Feb. 10. And on Feb. 12, detention officers found King had hanged himself. First responders rushed King to a Triad area hospital where he died Feb. 15.
The first inmate to die in February after hanging herself at the jail was Ashley Marie Eggleston, 24, of Bassett, Va. Arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Feb. 2, she tried to end her life on Feb. 4 and died on Feb. 5 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.
“These incidents are tragic and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families,’’ Page said, suggesting the regional trend in soaring mental health and substance abuse problems likely contributed to the tragedies.
Substance abuse epidemic“More persons are coming into the jails with pre-exisiting mental health and substance abuse conditions,’’ Page said, without identifying the victims as suffering with those problems.
Eggleston and Chance faced drug charges and King’s mother, Trish Wilson of Winston-Salem, said her son was battling heroin addiction at the time of his arrest. Eggleston and Chance’s family members said they too had fallen victims to heroin.
Jails aren’t designed to treat addiction
“When we experience incidents such as the recent suicide attempts, I look at the existing policies and procedures to make sure they are being followed. I also look at best practices in jail operations and trends that are affecting jails in North Carolina and across the country,’’ Page said during the afternoon press conference at the sheriff’s office.
“Jails have never been or will ever be the proper place to treat addiction, substance abuse, or mental illness,’’ Page said.
Rockingham’s problem is crisis level
“Three suicides in one month is a crisis. The rate of these deaths alarming, but unfortunately jail suicides are all too common,’’ said inmate rights advocate Luke Woollard, staff attorney for Disability Rights N.C. in Raleigh.
“Suicides and overdoses in N.C. jails are on the rise across the state. DRNC has published several reports on jail deaths, and the upward trend in deaths clearly shows the need for a broad, sweeping response to this growing problem,’’ Woollard said via email.
Woollard said his agency recommends full cooperation by the sheriff with the death investigations that will be carried out as standard protocol by the state Division of Health and Human Services.
“We also recommend the sheriff mandate a debriefing and review of these incidents with all jail staff and clinical personnel to determine what went wrong, what (if any) policies or jail rules were not followed, and what they can do to save lives in the future by reducing the risk of suicide in their facilities,’’ Woollard said.
Page said he has asked the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the suicides, a standard protocol.
A spokesperson for the NCSBI was not immediately available for comment.
Detention staff did their job, but sheriff will look for improvements
Page commended his staff for their diligence in monitoring the jail, but said he and his officers would reexamine best practices for suicide prevention and safety at the jail and coordinate with other agencies, such as Cone Health’s Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, for ramped up training.
Each of the detention center’s 38 staffers has completed a mandatory 23-hour suicide prevention training course, Page said. And the sheriff will consider adding staff, he said, noting the jail currently houses 181 prisoners.
The facility is run by a daytime staff of 10, and nine officers man the facility at night, Page said.
Standard operating procedure requires that officers do two checks of each cell at irregular intervals each hour, no more than 40 minutes apart, Page said. And after the first inmate suicide attempt on Feb.4, Page said he told officers to increase cell checks to three per hour.
Suicides are hard to prevent
Even with heightened prisoner checks, inmates who are determined to harm themselves will find a way, said Eddie Caldwell, executive vice-president and general counsel to the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association in Raleigh.
Caldwell noted that increasingly high numbers of N.C. inmates are substance abusers and assigning detention officers to scrutinize them around the clock would be impossible and not necessarily effective at preventing self harm.
“It can happen in a minute,’’ he said of suicide, noting a case in which a North Carolina inmate on suicide watch ended his life seconds after an in-person guard check.
For Rockingham jail officials, there were no “red flags’’ to alert them that Eggleston, King or Chance were at risk for attempting suicide, Page said, explaining each went through a five-step screening process officers conduct before lock up.
Steps included: a medical care and COVID-19 screening, a mental health screening, a developmental and intellectual disabilities screening, a substance abuse disorder screening, and a suicide screening, Page said.
Other supports to the jail’s safety protocols include: televisits for psychological therapy, Monday through Thursday; and mental health services and support through Daymark Services. A nurse is on duty 14 hours per day, seven days a week, as well as an on-call regional nurse supervisor and doctor through a contract with Southern Health Partners, Page said.
The county’s Division of Public Health signs off on the inmate medical screening plan used by the detention center and the medical contract services it uses, Page said.
Page asks police departments for assist
“As the sheriff of Rockingham County, I am responsible for the operation of the local detention facility, ‘’ Page said. “Every inmate that is committed to our jail in either pre-trial status or serving misdemeanor jail time is of my concern. Every inmate in our jail is someone’s family member who someone loves and cares about. I have the responsibility to make sure that regardless of the inmate’s medical or mental health status, or other issues when they arrive, that we have to provide for the safety, care and custody of the inmate until he or she is released from our facility.’’
Page said he has further asked the county’s police departments to scrutinize arrest subjects during booking. Page suggested police ask arrestees if they’ve consumed heroin, Fentanyl or methamphetamine within the past 24-72 hours or had any thoughts about suicide.
By the numbers
Eggleston, King and Chance joined a long roster of inmates who have ended their lives in North Carolina jails in increasing numbers since 2019, statistics show.
In 2019, the state tallied 20 deaths by suicide in its jails, the highest number since North Carolina began keeping an official record of inmate suicides in 2013. In 2019, 41% of all jail deaths were deaths by suicide, according to data from a June 2 report by Disability Rights N.C., or DRNC. That year also saw a 67% increase in inmate suicides, up from 12 such deaths in 2018, the report showed. Statistics for 2020 and the first months of 2021 were not available. “On any given day there are over 18,000 individuals in jails across the state,” Susan Pollitt, DRNC supervising attorney and leading advocate in the area of disabilities and incarceration, said in the June report.“Many are disabled and endangered by unsafe conditions and lack of health care for mental health disabilities and substance use disorders. Once in jail, without adequate screening and treatment, too many are dying.”
More than half of the 2019 victims were between 26-35, DRNC reported. Advocates with DRNC pointed out in the June report that the 41% rate in 2019 exceeds the national jail suicide rate of 31%, calculated in 2016.
Two of the dead inmates were housemates in Reidsville
Chance, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, was placed in the jail at around 6 a.m. on Feb. 27 where he was being held on a $20,000 secured bond, Suthard said.
Chance had lived in Reidsville and Elon over the past decade and had a criminal history dating back to 2013, court records show. Chance’s past crimes in Rockingham County included armed robbery, shoplifting and driving with a revoked license.
King’s friendship with Chance ran deep, said King’s mom Wilson.
“If Seth called me and needed food, he would ask if I could send some extra for Cam because Cam hadn’t eaten in a couple of days,’’ Wilson said of the roommates during a phone interview.
King, a visual artist with a college degree in audio engineering, was charged with two counts of second-degree trespass, resist, obstruct or delay an officer, simple assault, attempted breaking and entering, and injury to personal property. He was held on a $7,500 secured bond.
Authorities would not disclose details about exactly how Chance, Eggleston or King harmed themselves, but said all three were housed in cells by themselves, a standard practice during the pandemic. All inmates are required to quarantine for 72 hours as a COVID-19 safety protocol, Page said.
Page would not comment on any specific changes the jail has made or may make to decrease the likelihood of suicide by hanging.
In some facilities where inmates have used bedsheets to hang themselves, cloth sheets are discarded and paper sheets substituted, for example.
“More needs to be done,’’ Woollard said, noting that legislative reforms were implemented last year to buoy support of state jails.
“We have long urged that the unit in (state) DHHS that regulates the jails and provides them with technical assistance will be funded at the level needed — now there are only three staff doing this job for 100 counties,’’ Woollard said.
“We have been shining the light on the high rate of suicides in NC for years and yet the trend has continued,’’ he said.
“We need stronger regulation of the jails and more transparency about the care and treatment of our neighbors who wind up in jail, many of whom are awaiting trial and have not been found guilty.’’
If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day. Spanish language assistance available. Call: 1-800-273-8255.
This is a developing story. Please check back often for updates at RockinghamNow.com.
