This Greensboro pioneer has tried to make the world 'better.' Now, he's honored for it.

GREENSBORO — He had dropped in before.
So when Gov. Roy Cooper called Sept. 23 to say he would be in Greensboro and would like to stop by Bob Page’s office at Replacements, Ltd., the pioneering businessman expected the usual wide-ranging conversation.
The two talked about COVID-19 and the frustration that more people hadn’t gotten vaccinated. They talked about good goings on across the state.
“He always asked if I had any thoughts or ideas that I wanted to share with him, and as usual I did,” said Page, the founder and CEO of the world’s largest china and crystal dealer.
After that ...
“He said ‘I really appreciate you,’ and the next thing I know he’s pulling out the Order of the Long Leaf Pine,” Page recalled.
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. One of the highest honors a state resident can receive for the work they continuously do to help others.
Past recipients include a Who’s Who list that includes the Rev. Billy Graham, TV icon Andy Griffith, New York Yankees pitcher Jim “Catfish” Hunter and gospel singer Shirley Caesar — among many noteworthy others.
Now, Page can count himself among them.
Before the pandemic, it would have been presented in Raleigh among the official trappings of state government.
Instead, the hoopla was confined to the premises at Replacements.
In a certain kind of way, it was fitting. Some of Page’s work in the community has been under the radar. Other things not so much.
Page’s company has built three Habitat for Humanity houses and his employees have worked on nearly a dozen others.
He gave the grassroots Triad Health Project a home he owned in a picturesque neighborhood to serve as a community sanctuary for people living with or affected by AIDS and HIV.
Page is a past recipient of the N.C. A&T Human Rights Medal, an annual award that recognizes those who work to correct social injustice and improve the world.
And when Kosovo refugees from the former Yugoslavia arrived here in 1999, his company hired more than 100 people and offered English language classes.
Put all that together — and some stuff we’ll get to later — and you’ve got the latest recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
“It just took my breath away,” Page said of the surprise. “I felt extremely honored and humbled that he would have even thought about choosing me for that award.”
***
Page grew up in Rockingham County and always saw his parents helping others.