This Greensboro pioneer has tried to make the world 'better.' Now, he's honored for it.

Instead, the hoopla was confined to the premises at Replacements.

In a certain kind of way, it was fitting. Some of Page’s work in the community has been under the radar. Other things not so much.

Page’s company has built three Habitat for Humanity houses and his employees have worked on nearly a dozen others.

He gave the grassroots Triad Health Project a home he owned in a picturesque neighborhood to serve as a community sanctuary for people living with or affected by AIDS and HIV.

Page is a past recipient of the N.C. A&T Human Rights Medal, an annual award that recognizes those who work to correct social injustice and improve the world.

And when Kosovo refugees from the former Yugoslavia arrived here in 1999, his company hired more than 100 people and offered English language classes.

Put all that together — and some stuff we’ll get to later — and you’ve got the latest recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

“It just took my breath away,” Page said of the surprise. “I felt extremely honored and humbled that he would have even thought about choosing me for that award.”

***