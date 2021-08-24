This underused technique to building a classic Caesar salad will have salad lovers swooning

This approach to the classic will make any Caesar salad lover swoon. First, while you’re grilling the chicken thighs, you’ll also grill the romaine, which is an underused technique. All you do is cut the romaine in half, from stem to the tip of the leaves. Then, brush the lettuce with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the romaine on all sides until it’s just beginning to char on the edges and remove to cool while you make the dressing. The grill lends an aromatic, nutty quality to the romaine that truly changes this salad for the better.

Now, I know that there are some decent bottles Caesar dressings out there, but not a single one of them compares to one that is freshly made. Start with oil-packed anchovies. You can sub anchovy paste if you must, but the whole fillets offer better flavor and texture. Chop the anchovies together with your garlic and salt to form a paste, the basis of the dressing. By chopping these elements together, the flavors marry better than if they are minced separately and stirred together in a bowl. The rest of the dressing comes together like making mayonnaise. Egg yolk is added and oil is streamed in slowly, with everything being whisked together to create an emulsion. The dressing will begin to lighten up and become a lovely yellow hue as it thickens. Stir in a bit of Parmesan and there you have it.