This Wilmington bakery's cupcakes are to die for — especially the spicy ones

WILMINGTON — The Peppered Cupcake in Wilmington is the top-ranking spot in the state to eat cupcakes. That's according to the restaurant review website Yelp.

To determine the state's best cupcakes, Yelp said it "ranked those businesses using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."

The Peppered Cupcake calls itself "a gourmet cupcakery," with two locations that offer flavors such as coconut cream, apple crisp and peach and lavender cobbler.

"One of the most distinct differences with our desserts is that we do not 'finish' your frosted cupcake until you order," The Peppered Cupcake says on its website. "This gives us another dimension to the cupcake concept by incorporating fresh whipped creams, toasted nuts, ganache, fresh fruit, etc."

If you're in for more of a kick, The Peppered Cupcake said it also lives up to its name by using habaneros, jalapeños and other spicy ingredients.

"If you've ever had pepper jelly served on top of cream cheese served with crackers, then you see there are endless flavor combinations for our peppered preserves," the bakery says on its website.

Some on Yelp have described sinking their teeth into cupcakes that were both light and flavorful, helping the business earn a 5-star rating.