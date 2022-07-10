Tickets for “Grandfather Presents: Ginger Zee” are on sale now

LINVILLE, N.C. - Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that tickets for the next presenter in its revamped speaker series went on sale June 24. Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist and managing editor of the climate unit at ABC News, continues this year’s dynamic lineup on Aug. 4.

The new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will play host to the Thursday evening events featuring internationally and nationally known presenters. Guests will get to experience a “night at the museum” atmosphere with light bites and drinks, the speaker presentation and book-signing opportunities. For many, it will be their first chance to check out the new space and exhibits.

The roster, which also includes outdoor adventurer, writer and advocate Rick Ridgeway on July 14 and CBS “Sunday Morning” Correspondent Conor Knighton on Sept. 29, has an emphasis on those who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around nature and conservation.

The series will have four Saturday afternoon presentations focused on nature, adventure or conservation-related topics on a local or regional scale, as well.

Zee, who covers the nation’s weather headlines on “Good Morning America” and across all ABC News broadcasts and digital platforms, has also agreed to be the face and voice of Grandfather’s new weather-and-climate exhibit in the Wilson Center. Guests can see her narrating a video on the differences between weather and climate and how they affect the mountain in the Paul and Susie O’Connell Exhibit Hall.

“We are so excited to bring Ginger to Grandfather – both as part of our interactive new exhibit highlighting the unique weather found at this special place and as a speaker in this series,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We know many folks welcome her into their homes every morning while watching ‘Good Morning America,’ and we’re eager to have her share her professional and personal experiences, expertise and enthusiasm with an audience here on the mountain.”

Zee has covered almost every major weather event and dozens of historic storms during the past 15 years – from Hurricane Katrina to Hurricanes Sandy and Michael; from the Australian wildfires to the climate’s impact on Victoria Falls, Africa; and the aftermath of tornadoes all over the United States, most notably those in Moore and El Reno, Okla. She has covered blizzards in Boston and record-breaking heat in Death Valley. She not only shares her passion for meteorology – she also presents the compassion and human side of these storms.

Having storm-chased since college, Zee has a genuine love for the atmosphere and a dedication to getting young people interested in science. She has written a STEM trilogy called “Chasing Helicity” for middle grades and is the author of “Natural Disaster: I Cover Them. I Am One” and “A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm,” which debuted in January 2022. Both books focus on her own depression and journey of discovery around mental health issues.

Zee, who is an Emmy- and Murrow Award-winning meteorologist, attended Valparaiso University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology. She served as an adjunct professor at her alma mater from 2008 to 2011. She also holds the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society. In March 2020, Zee was inducted into the Weather Hall of Fame in Oklahoma. She lives with her husband and two sons in New York.