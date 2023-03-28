MADISON — Rockingham County Tourism Manager Lindsay Pegg will present a program at the Madison/Mayodan Library on April 17 on North Carolina’s “Year of the Trail’’ initiative.

The program begins at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

Rockingham County is taking part in the state’s celebration of its thousands of miles of trails, and Pegg will discuss the county’s greenways, blueways, also known as paths along river waterways, hiking and walking trails, paddling, boating and other outdoor activities available to residents and tourists alike.

Join the fun-filled and informative program with refreshments provided by the Friends of the Western Libraries.

Madison/Mayodan Public Library is located at 611 Burton Street in Madison. For more information, call (336) 548-6553.