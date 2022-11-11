Two Reidsville Girl Scouts earn prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award

REIDSVILLE — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont recently announced that two Reidsville teens have earned the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve, the Girl Scout Gold Award.

Hope Williams, the daughter of Demond and Terrica Williams of Reidsville, and a member of Girl Scout Troop 3000, created an “Empowered Girl” program as a resource for high school counselors.

The program is designed to teach girls life skills, how to live more balanced lifestyles and addresses various topics with which many young girls struggle. For each topic, Williams designed activities and goals for girls to achieve and metrics with which to measure their growth. Among the topics are: the importance of education, confidence, time management, money management, self-care, career exploration, college preparation and study skills.

Williams further created a website that contains information about the program, the program’s lesson plans/notebooks, printouts for each session and flyers. Her program has already been tested with a group of girls and counselors across Rockingham County will continue to share the curriculum, Girl Scout leaders announced in a news release.

Meredith Dishmon, also a member Troop 3000, earned her Gold Award by creating a project that addresses the lack of resources for learning about local history. She created a website and webquest to be used by teachers at Rockingham County Middle School. Dishmon also hosted a walking tour of downtown Reidsville as a hands-on way for the community to become interested in local history.

Girl Scouts in high school are able to earn their Girl Scout Gold Award by creating sustainable change on a community or world issue. Gold Award Girl Scouts address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to drive change and lead a team of people to success. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and carrying out her project, which must benefit the community and have long lasting impact.

As they take action to transform their world, Gold Award Girl Scouts gain tangible skills and prove they are the leaders our community and world need. Over the years, Gold Award Girl Scouts from Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont have created community gardens, addressed issues in foster care, combated bullying in schools and so much more.

“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award designation is truly a remarkable achievement. It is the culmination of so many things- from a girl’s self-discipline and leadership abilities to time management and the creativity, initiative and mastery of skills it takes to complete these kind of projects,” said Jennifer Wilcox, CEO for Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont.

“Every girl who earns this prestigious award is making a difference not only in her community, but her own life as well. The skills gained through the Gold Award process- strategic thinking, communication, collaboration, problem solving- are ones that will be used often in her future endeavors.”

Thousands of Girl Scouts earn the Girl Scout Gold Award each year, which first began in 1916 as the Golden Eaglet. Earning the Gold Award opens doors to scholarships, preferred admission tracks for college and amazing career opportunities.

Find out more information about Girl Scouting in your local area at www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.