GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools’ only all-girls high school has been officially closed.

School board members voted to close both the Middle College at Bennett and Peeler Elementary School at their meeting Tuesday night. The votes was unanimous among the eight board members present. Vice Chairwoman Bettye Jenkins was absent.

Neither the Middle College at Bennett, nor Peeler had any remaining students.

The Middle College at Bennett, the district’s only all-girls school, launched in 2003 as the result of a partnership between Guilford County Schools and Bennett, a small, historically black women’s college, located in Greensboro.

In 2019-20, the school had 128 students, but things started to unravel during the pandemic.

Ahead of the 2020-21 school year, Guilford County Schools hoped to have students back in class for in-person learning, at least for part of the year, while Bennett College had plans to stay virtual all year. In response, Guilford County Schools chose to limit the program to then-rising juniors and seniors.

Rising 10th graders at the time were offered other options and rising ninth graders weren’t enrolled. That pattern continued in 2021-22, with Guilford County Schools again not bringing any new classes in, leaving seniors as the only remaining class for the 2021-22 school year.

District leaders said they did open up applications for new freshmen for the 2022-23 school year, but not enough applied to be able to restart the program that year.

Deena Hayes-Greene, the chairwoman of the school board, said last summer that she spoke with some parents of rising ninth-graders who were disappointed that their children wouldn’t be able to attend.

And she added that she’s heard great things from graduates about how the school has positively impacted the trajectories of their lives. And in general, she said, Guilford County Schools’ middle colleges can provide a great alternative for students who would not thrive in a traditional high school setting.

Still, like other board members, Hayes-Greene stood in support of Superintendent Whitney Oakley’s recommendation to officially close the school.

In explaining the recommendation to officially close this summer, district leaders said Bennett’s class schedule just doesn’t fit well with the school district’s schedule. For example, leaders said, Bennett holds some classes in the early evening, as opposed to district’s daytime setup. And, district leaders said, Bennett operates on a hybrid model, with one day of face-to-face instruction and four days of remote instruction each week.

“We know that for the vast majority of our students, they need face-to-face instruction,” Oakley said.

In a joint statement from the college and the district, Bennett College president Suzanne Walsh said both are committed to girls’ education and opportunities for young women to experience college.

“At this time, the Bennett College restructured semester as minimesters with a block schedule and hybrid model do not perfectly align with the structure and requirements of the school system,” Walsh said. “We commend Guilford County Schools for their commitment to educating young women and look forward to future opportunities for partnership.”

Oakley emphasized the district’s gratitude for Bennett’s investment in Guilford County Schools students over the years and its continued support of the district.

Oakley told the school board that the facilities master plan calls for eventually opening a single-gender leadership academy for grades 6-12, and so the issue could be revisited in years ahead. Male and female enrollment across all the middle colleges is roughly even, district leaders said.

Peeler Elementary School students moved in to Bluford Elementary School’s building in 2018, after Peeler’s building was hit by a tornado, with the two schools existing side-by-side in one building. The district chose to gradually shrink the Peeler Elementary program by not letting additional students in over the following years.

Only fifth graders remained enrolled as Peeler students this school year, and they had their last day of elementary school in June.

The district has demolished the prior Peeler building and is building a new yet-to-be named Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School on the Peeler site in East Greensboro. It is set to replace both Peeler and Hampton, another school damaged by the tornado.