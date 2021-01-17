Two sheriff's detectives earn N.C. advanced law enforcement certificates

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and his team at the sheriff's office paid tribute recently to Detective Jonathan Cheek and Detective Michael Wright for earning their Advanced Law Enforcement Certificates from the North Carolina Department of Justice.

Cheek moved to the county in 1982 from El Paso, and he has lived here ever since. A 1990 graduate of Rockingham County High School, Cheek attended Rockingham Community College before transferring to East Carolina University.

A sworn law enforcement officer for over 14 years, Cheek has served all of the time as a RCSO deputy. During his tenure, he was a patrol officer for 5 years, and served as a field training officer. Cheek entered the Criminal Investigations Division in 2012 where he currently serves as a detective.

Cheek also served on the Rockingham County Sheriff's Special Response Team during his entire past career. He recently retired from the unit.

In addition to the new certification, Cheek has obtained certifications in Homicide Investigation, Cold Case Investigations, Interview and Interrogation, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care, to name a few.