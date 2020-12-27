UNCG’s provost out after just six months

GREENSBORO — UNCG has replaced its new provost after just six months at the university.

The university announced Dec. 23 that Jim Coleman will no longer be provost, the university's chief academic officer and second-ranking administrator. Coleman started work at UNCG on July 1 after holding the same job at the University of Arkansas for three and a half years.

Terri Shelton, who oversees UNCG's research operations, has been appointed interim provost as the university searches for a permanent academic leader.

UNCG said it removed Coleman from the job "due to behavior that did not meet expectations for senior leaders at UNCG," according to a news release.

UNCG did not describe that behavior and said it would provide no further details. A university spokeswoman also declined to further explain the decision.

UNCG did say Coleman may remain on the biology faculty. Coleman is a plant physiological ecologist, and when UNCG hired him as provost and executive vice chancellor this summer, it also gave him a joint appointment as a professor of biology — a common arrangement for senior leaders in higher education.