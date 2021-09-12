Unifi to hire 70 workers in Reidsville and Yadkinville

REIDSVILLE — Unifi, a Triad giant in fiber production and recycling, is hiring due to a surge in product demand, officials for the company said in a Thursday news release.

The Greensboro-based Unifi Manufacturing is hiring for more than 70 jobs at its plants in Yadkinville and Reidsville.

Positions include entry level manufacturing posts, and jobs for machine operators, inspectors, and material sorters.

Starting pay ranges from $15-$20/hour.

The company will host three upcoming hiring events to fill the new jobs.

Unifi’s REPREVE Bottle Recycling Center in Reidsville is touted as one of the most advanced bottle recycling facilities in the U.S., and collects and processes plastic bottles for recycling into fiber. The facility also features a package dyeing operation.

The Yadkinville facility is home to another REPREVE recycling center where recycled material is transformed to fiber. The facility houses polyester spinning, texturing, twisting and beaming services, as well.

Hiring events in Yadkinville are on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21. Find details at Unifi Hiring Event at indeed.com. The Reidsville job fair is on Sept. 16. Find details at Unifi Hiring Event on indeed.com.

Locations for the Unifi plants are: 2920 Vance Street Extension in Reidsville and 601 E. Main Street in Yadkinville.