UPDATE: Day 3 of search for tubers in the Dan; missing 7-year-old boy, woman, in group that went over dam

Rescue teams and regional river guides theorize that when the tubers went over the dam, they were pulled under water by the hydraulic force of the base water and drowned. Duke Energy officials estimated Friday the water at the dam's base is roughly 3 feet deep.

Those rescued from the group were Eden resident Rueben Villano, 35, and his two children, 14-year-old Eric and 18-year-old Irene, along with their relative Karlos Villano, 14, of La Porte, Indiana. It is not known whether the survivors went over the dam or managed to avoid the drop-off.

Officials said they recovered the bodies of Bridish Crawford, 27, and Antonio Ramon, 30, both of Eden, and Sophie Wilson, 14, of La Porte, Indiana.

Cates said on Friday that he welcomed a fresh perspective from regional water rescue crews that stepped up to help.

“(We) want somebody to look at the water, the debris in the water from a new standpoint,’’ Cates said during a videotaped news conference Friday afternoon.

Cates said the four survivors were discovered Thursday near the dam, clinging to the tubes in the water and had been there for many hours. They were tired, very fatigued and had been “subjected to the elements for 19 hours,’’ he said.