UPDATED: Budget shortfall means Rockingham Co. will have only one early voting site for primary

WENTWORTH — A budget shortfall of $41,000 means the Rockingham County Board of Elections will operate only one of its usual four early voting sites during the upcoming primary election, board officials announced in a press release.
A date for the election is pending and the only site to operate for early voting will be in Wentworth at 240 Cherokee Camp Road, elections officials said in the release. In previous elections, the county board operated early voting sites in Eden, Reidsville, Madison and Wentworth.
“We recognize that many citizens are accustomed to using the one-stop early voting sites. This change in the number of sites will profoundly affect voters from the western side of the county who will now have to drive 15 to 17 miles to get to the Wentworth site,'' said Chairman of the RCBOE Ophelia Wright.
"But voters in all other parts of the county will also be affected. Particularly those who require additional transportation assistance getting to the polling place. We regret this change in routine and we will work with the county commissioners to ensure that polling places will be properly funded in future elections,'' Wright said.
A state law, passed in 2018, requires that one stop voting sites be open more days and for longer hours than the county has operated in the past, creating need for more funds, elections officials said. While elections officials say the Rockingham County Commissioners didn't budget enough in their 2021-2022 Fiscal Year Budget to cover operating costs, county officials contend they did.
Wright and Director of Elections Paula Seamster said in the release that they each wrote letters to Rockingham County Board of Commissioners Chairman Kevin Berger in late January to appeal for more funding, but received no response from Berger.
Seamster did receive a memorandum from County Manager Lance Metzler in which he suggested funds for the one stop sites could be "realized by a review of existing budget items,'' the release said.
Seamster has reviewed the budget, but has not found sufficient funds, the release said. Elections officials further offered to provide Seamster's analysis of the budget to the public.
The current budgeted amount available for the one-stop site personnel and Election Day personnel is $49,035.48, the release said. But to operate all four one-stop voting sites during the primary elections, the board would need an additional $41,000.00, officials said.
New state requirements mean that the county would need to operate sites for longer hours than in past elections. And longer hours mean more needed funds for personnel, officials said.
For example, in 2018, the board was required to operate each site for 45 hours during early voting days. For 2022 though, state law dictates the board must keep each site open for 145 hours.
In past years, the Wentworth site was open during all days of early voting and remote sites in Eden, Madison and Reidsville were open for about one week.
The 2022 mandate, however, would require the county board of elections office to be open during regular business days and hours, as well as on the last Saturday before Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., officials said.
All remote one-stop sites would be required to be open every week day during the early voting period from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the last Saturday before Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., board officials explained.
But Metzler said in a Thursday press release that the elections board's complaints about a shortfall were misleading and that the county commissioners had provided adequate funding.
At its March 22, 2021, the Board of Elections approved a fiscal year 2021-2022 budget request to the county of $416,81, Metzler said.
Subsequently, the commissioners added $9,000 to that amount at the request of the elections board to fix a discrepancy between the line item budget requested and the total amount requested, Metzler said in the release.
Another $6,399 was added by the county for FICA, a federal payroll tax, that should have been requested for some elections staff, Metzler said.
And $10,000 more was added by commissioners at its annual budget workshop for the elections board to obtain its own legal counsel as needed.
"With these items taken into account, the Board of Elections FY 2021/22 Adopted Budget was $442,209, or $25,399 more than what was originally requested,'' Metzler said in the release.
In January, "almost eight months after the county budget was approved, the board of elections requested an additional $41,000 (notwithstanding $25,399 already added to their initial request) for early voting,'' Metzler said in the release, referring to Wright's and Seamster's Jan. 27 written requests to Berger for more funding.
"As with any county department or outside agency requesting additional funding after budget adoption, the county manager informed the director that he believed the board of commissioners would not consider such a request without the agency first showing evidence that it carefully scrutinized its existing budget for the funds,'' Metzler said.
Metzler said in the release that he further asked Pat Galloway, the county finance director, to review the elections board's expenditures to date to see if she believed funds could be found within the original budget to satisfy the elections board's needs.
"Following this analysis, the finance director identified at least $41,000 that could be repurposed, primarily from unused salary and benefits expense due to vacant positions for a portion of the fiscal year,'' Metzler said.