UPDATED: Budget shortfall means Rockingham Co. will have only one early voting site for primary

WENTWORTH — A budget shortfall of $41,000 means the Rockingham County Board of Elections will operate only one of its usual four early voting sites during the upcoming primary election, board officials announced in a press release.

A date for the election is pending and the only site to operate for early voting will be in Wentworth at 240 Cherokee Camp Road, elections officials said in the release. In previous elections, the county board operated early voting sites in Eden, Reidsville, Madison and Wentworth.

“We recognize that many citizens are accustomed to using the one-stop early voting sites. This change in the number of sites will profoundly affect voters from the western side of the county who will now have to drive 15 to 17 miles to get to the Wentworth site,'' said Chairman of the RCBOE Ophelia Wright.

"But voters in all other parts of the county will also be affected. Particularly those who require additional transportation assistance getting to the polling place. We regret this change in routine and we will work with the county commissioners to ensure that polling places will be properly funded in future elections,'' Wright said.