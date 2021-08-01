Vietnam Veterans Traveling Wall returns to Rockingham County

When the wall was last in Rockingham County in 2013, the replica of the wall represented only 50 percent of the original, Turner said. This time, however, the structure will include 80% of the details of the original wall, he said.

The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who lost their lives in Vietnam. That grim tally climbs as more remains are recovered over the years, organizers said.

The wall allows people who may not be able to see the original monument in Washington, D.C. to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the war. It also gives veterans here in Rockingham County an opportunity to reflect on their service, Turner said.

To herald the arrival of the wall, organizers have scheduled an Oct. 13 parade of veterans and supporters to escort the wall as it’s transported from Reidsville along N.C. 14 to Eden’s Freedom Park.

Then organizers will begin the process of setting up the wall, an endeavor that will take most of Oct. 14, they said. Volunteers are needed to help with the set up and stand watch over the exhibit around the clock, Turner said, noting the exhibit will be open to the public 24-hours a day.