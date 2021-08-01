Vietnam Veterans Traveling Wall returns to Rockingham County

EDEN — The Vietnam Veterans Traveling Wall will return to Rockingham County this fall and be showcased at Freedom Park in Eden.
The Oct. 14-17 exhibition will mark the second time the wall — a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C . — has been shown in the county, said American Legion Post 254 Commander David Turner, who is heading up the committee to coordinate logistics for the showing.
Turner is a Navy veteran who served from 1983 to 1992. He was in the Gulf War from 1990-1992.
The Traveling Wall will be the centerpiece for the Heritage and Heroes Festival in Eden, scheduled for Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park’s amphitheater, adjacent to the where the wall will be displayed.
The festival will highlight many of the county’s military veterans and will include a display by the North Carolina National Guard, as well as numerous vendors and an array of tasty food.
The 82nd Airborne Choir from North Carolina’s Fort Bragg is scheduled to perform at the festival, as well, organizers said.
“I am very proud that we can do this for our veterans and our civilians who support the military,” Turner said. “It is important to honor our veterans and their families that have sacrificed so much, and we owe them a debt we can never repay. It is important that we remember their loss.”
When the wall was last in Rockingham County in 2013, the replica of the wall represented only 50 percent of the original, Turner said. This time, however, the structure will include 80% of the details of the original wall, he said.
The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who lost their lives in Vietnam. That grim tally climbs as more remains are recovered over the years, organizers said.
The wall allows people who may not be able to see the original monument in Washington, D.C. to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the war. It also gives veterans here in Rockingham County an opportunity to reflect on their service, Turner said.
To herald the arrival of the wall, organizers have scheduled an Oct. 13 parade of veterans and supporters to escort the wall as it’s transported from Reidsville along N.C. 14 to Eden’s Freedom Park.
Then organizers will begin the process of setting up the wall, an endeavor that will take most of Oct. 14, they said. Volunteers are needed to help with the set up and stand watch over the exhibit around the clock, Turner said, noting the exhibit will be open to the public 24-hours a day.
Spectators are welcome to watch the assembly process, but will not be able to touch the wall until it is in place and officially open to the public.
A roster cataloging the names of fallen soldiers included on the wall will be available to guide people to the location of names of loved ones.
Also known as “The Wall That Heals,” the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be accompanied by a mobile education center.
The opening ceremony, featuring veterans and government officials, will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 15. Although plans still are in process, Turner said his group plans to release doves to represent local veterans who died in Vietnam. Youth military organizations and music will also be featured, and a small closing ceremony is planned for the evening of Oct. 17.
Touring the country for more than 30 years, the wall stands 6-feet tall at its center and spans almost 300 feet, from end to end. It’s specifically dedicated to those veterans in the U.S. military who served in that designated war zone and stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War.
Privately owned by the Vietnam Veterans of America, the wall in Washington is the most visited national monument in the country.
The traveling wall’s purpose is to help heal the grieving and rekindle friendships among surviving veterans. The mobile wall also allows people the opportunity to visit loved ones in their hometown who otherwise might be unable to make the trip to Washington.
The traveling memorial brings past and present military members and civilians of all ages together to view the names of lost family members and fallen companions, organizers said.
Since the Vietnam War was an unpopular conflict, it was difficult for many post-war veterans to transition back into society after returning from overseas during the 1960s and 1970s. By bringing the wall to them in familiar surroundings, organizers hope to give veterans a chance to face the names of fallen comrades while in familiar surroundings — to create an opportunity for healing.
“It’s been a healing for them,” Turner said. “(For) some of these Vietnam veterans, it opens them up. There’s a lot of tears and emotion to see the name of a friend that died in the 70s and to be able to touch their names is an amazing power.”
For more information, contact David Turner, commander of American Legion Post 254 in Eden at: rango08@yahoo.com.