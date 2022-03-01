Vietnam War still being fought by some North Carolinians

North Carolina’s extensive history in the Vietnam War is explored in a new documentary, The Wall That Heals. The 30-minute film will premiere Saturday, March 12, at the NC Museum of History at 2 p.m.

This is the 50-year commemoration of the war in Southeast Asia, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will celebrate its 30th anniversary this fall. In addition, The Wall That Heals, a traveling three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, will be exhibited in Garner in March and at Charlotte in October.

“For those of us that lived during the 1960s, it is hard to believe that the war was 50 years ago,” said Tim Stevens, a retired Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reporter who produced the documentary. “But the parents of many of today’s high school students were not born during the Vietnam conflict. Many of today’s students know almost nothing about one of the most defining periods in our country’s history.”