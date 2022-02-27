Wake County Sheriff and Raleigh police to accept new community-issued ID cards

RALEIGH — A new identification program will be recognized formally by law enforcement in Wake County, after years of advocacy by the Triangle's Latino immigrant community.

Through collaboration with Latino advocacy nonprofit El Pueblo, the Wake County Sheriff's Office and Raleigh Police Department announced their acceptance of "Community Action IDs" as identification for individuals who cannot obtain government-issued IDs for various reasons or have difficulty in getting one.

The need for IDs has been among the primary concerns the Latino community has brought up to local government and law enforcement.

Activists say it will facilitate identification for immigrants and noncitizens who otherwise have to use foreign passports or other documents to identify themselves — although the IDs will not serve as substitutes for driver's licenses or government-issued identification, the sheriff said.