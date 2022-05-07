Wentworth area residents assess damage after Friday night's storm

WENTWORTH — A friend called Joe Baez Friday night to warn him a tornado was coming. The retired middle school principal said he had just reached the bottom of the steps to his basement when he heard what sounded like a freight train.

A few minutes later, it was all over.

On Saturday, Baez talked about the storm with the buzz of workers sawing through downed trees in the background at his home on Roberson Lane.

"I was watching the Braves game and a friend called me and said, 'Hey you better take cover.' I said what for? She said there's a tornado heading your way. So I said, well, I'll walk downstairs to my basement," Baez said.

He said there was a lot of wind and noise.

"And then I heard trees snapping ... and then they started hitting the house."

While they were all fine in the basement, getting out of the house afterward was a little difficult, Baez said.

"It didn't take but about two or three minutes for the whole thing to be over. ... I couldn't even get out my doors."

Two large oak trees fell on Karen Wilson's home on Wentworth Street. She said the trees crushed her granddaughter's bedroom.

"She would have been killed if she would have been in there," Wilson said. "I went back in there and the house was creaking so I ran out. I'm not going back in there. I don't know what I'm going to do."

Doug Allred, spokesman for Cone Health, said in a text that no damage was reported at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville.

"Once we got the warning, staff enacted the standard steps we take to ensure patient safety should a tornado hit. That included moving patients into hallways," Allred said, adding that visitors were also moved to areas away from glass windows. "Thankfully the all clear came and everything returned to normal."

Rockingham County was placed under a tornado warning about 7:20 p.m. Rockingham County Emergency Communications said it began to receive reports about 20 minutes later of damaged structures as a result of what was believed to be a tornado.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Friday night there were damaged homes and blocked roads in the Wentworth area at Cedar Lane and Setliff, County Home, Sunset View and Parkland roads.

There have been no reports of injuries or deaths due to the storm.

A survey team with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., is in Wentworth looking at the damage to determine if a tornado or straight-line winds hit the area. An initial report won't be available until this afternoon or evening, the agency said.

The American Red Cross and Rockingham County Health and Human Services are available to help anyone with home damage who needs help with shelter, the county said in a news release. Anyone needing assistance should contact Rockingham County Emergency Communications at 336-634-3300.

Staff photographer Woody Marshall and staff writer Annette Ayres contributed to this report.