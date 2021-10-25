What is NC law enforcement doing with your genetic testing results?

"If I can find multiple people on that match list to share DNA with my unknown suspects who have common ancestors, then I know that common ancestor also should be in the family tree of my unknown," Moore said. "I build what I call genetic networks. Say matches one, three and five share DNA with my suspect and with each other: They all have a common ancestor in their family tree. If I can figure out who the common ancestor is between one, three and five, that tells me one piece of my suspect family tree."

Then she will see that matches four and six don't match one, three and five, so they become a different part of the family tree.

She then builds out the family tree trying to find all of its members and tries to find where a relative from the first line marries someone with the second line and whether they had a child together. She said that creates a triangulation, and any of the children or grandchildren could be the person wanted by authorities.

"I need to find that one person or set of siblings who are related to all of those top matches, who descend from both sets of common ancestors — or five genetic networks, which makes it even more specific," Moore said.

Getting police involved