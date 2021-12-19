WSSU removes interim tag from Robert Massey's title and now he's the permanent head football coach

In his three stops as a head coach at Livingstone, Shaw and WSSU, Massey, a former player in the NFL, has compiled a 23-56 record.

Robinson said there was plenty that stuck out for him during the interview process with Massey.

“One of the lowest points we had in the season was after our loss to Chowan (73-7), but he stood tall,” Robinson said. “We had a conversation and he told me we would get better and do the right thing. And also his sense of values and how he treats his players.

“If I had a son that was interested in football, I would want him to play for Robert Massey.”

One thing that will have to change if WSSU is serious about contending in the CIAA is that it needs to have more than just 22 scholarships. That’s a far cry from the maximum of 36 allowed in Division II.

Earlier this week, Thomas talked about trying to get to 30 scholarships in football.

Bowie State, the CIAA champion, and Fayetteville State, the Southern Division champion the past four seasons, are winning without 36 scholarships. The Bulldogs have around 18 scholarships, according to Clyde Doughty, Jr., the athletics director at Bowie State.