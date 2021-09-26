Zion Baptist's Long to join Duke Divinity School faculty

Long’s parishioners called him “an experienced and trusted counselor who had the ability to listen deeply, to offer thoughtful and prudent counsel, and to engender trust among those needing his support,’’ the release said.

Concerned about the challenges of hunger and poverty in Rockingham County, Long worked with his congregation to provide food staples and household supplies to the community during the pandemic when backlogs in the supply chain meant bare shelves in grocery stores.

The pastor also oversaw a Food/Supply Give-away program that placed about 11,622 pounds of food in 121 vehicles during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis.

“After nearly fifteen years of pastoral service with the Zion Baptist Church and community involvement with the City of Reidsville and Rockingham County, I have many reflections that give my mind and spirit great delight,’’ Long said.

“Zion is a multi-generational congregation who takes seriously their calling to serve as witnesses of the gospel of Jesus Christ in word and deed. The church family holds dear the Christian traditions of steadfast faith, robust worship, dedicated nurture of the young, and evangelism and outreach,’’ Long said.