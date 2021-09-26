Zion Baptist's Long to join Duke Divinity School faculty

REIDSVILLE — The Rev. Dr. Michael Anthony Long, longtime senior pastor and leader at Zion Baptist Church here will soon join the faculty of Duke University’s Divinity School in Durham.
Long, who has led Zion Baptist since 2007, will deliver his final sermon to the congregation at the 807 Piedmont Street church on Sept. 26, then take his new post as Duke’s Director of Spiritual Formation.
In his new role, Long will be responsible for providing leadership and oversight of the divinity school’s residential and hybrid programs, master’s and doctoral level degree programs, and all certificate programs with spiritual formation requirements, the church announced in a news release.
He will further create and evaluate spiritual formation curriculum for all degree programs with spiritual formation coursework and serve as lead instructor for two sections of spiritual formation classes for master’s and doctoral level students.
An alumni of Duke, who earned his master’s of divinity and doctorate of ministry degrees through the university’s Divinity School, Long said he is excited about his new position and the opportunity to support the institution in the areas of student formation, worship, and pastoral care.
Known for his ability to foster inclusion and bring spiritual leadership to community, institutions and organizations, Long has implemented and organized community services for the City of Reidsville and throughout Rockingham County. In recent months, Long worked with Cone Health to organize a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the church. Through efforts there and throughout the county, Long helped get vaccines to more than 2,600 people.
Long’s parishioners called him “an experienced and trusted counselor who had the ability to listen deeply, to offer thoughtful and prudent counsel, and to engender trust among those needing his support,’’ the release said.
Concerned about the challenges of hunger and poverty in Rockingham County, Long worked with his congregation to provide food staples and household supplies to the community during the pandemic when backlogs in the supply chain meant bare shelves in grocery stores.
The pastor also oversaw a Food/Supply Give-away program that placed about 11,622 pounds of food in 121 vehicles during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis.
“After nearly fifteen years of pastoral service with the Zion Baptist Church and community involvement with the City of Reidsville and Rockingham County, I have many reflections that give my mind and spirit great delight,’’ Long said.
“Zion is a multi-generational congregation who takes seriously their calling to serve as witnesses of the gospel of Jesus Christ in word and deed. The church family holds dear the Christian traditions of steadfast faith, robust worship, dedicated nurture of the young, and evangelism and outreach,’’ Long said.
“These pillars continue to be a central part of the story which has defined Zion since its founding over a century ago. It was my joy preaching sermons, leading bible studies and discussion groups, where we were able to inspire both the mind and the spirit in experiencing the wonderful love of God. During my tenure, I have witnessed growth and depth in our church’s spiritual life, biblical knowledge and application, and quality of relationships within and outside of the church.’’
“Prior to my arrival, Zion possessed a sound reputation as a congregation that cared about and willingly served the community. Our centralized location and large multipurpose center made it easy for us to open our doors and welcome the community for meetings, forums, social and religious events that touched the needs of our community and neighbors. Zion has a big heart and among our many gifts is the ministry of hospitality and service to humanity,’’ Long said.
The church is well known for hosting annual Dr. Martin Luther King Community Breakfast, hosting job fairs and FEED Rockingham drives, distributing OTC medications with MedAssist, as well as its service as a voting precinct.
Long’s other projects and service include:
*Former member of Board of Directors, Aging, Disability, and Transit Service of Rockingham County (ADTS) 2021
* Host of NC MedAssist OTC Medication Community Distribution program in 2017 and 2021.
Host of Community Forum on Neighborhood Policing, 2016.
Host of Community Police Engagement-Bike Safety Program and Bike Give-Away, 2016
Host of NAACP Moral Monday county meeting, 2015.
Host of listening and reading with third-graders initiative for the Moss Street Elementary School Summer Program, 2014.
Host of Community Clothing Give-Away, 2013
Leader or Truth and Hope Tour on Poverty in North Carolina, Rockingham Community College, 2012.
Host for US Census Bureau Training for Rockingham County participants, 2009.
Participant in National Children’s Study Briefing, US Department of Health and Human Services, 2008.
Hosted UNC-Chapel Hill Public Forum on Community Health Issues, 2008.
Member, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast Planning and Scholarship Committee.
Member, Community, Advocates, Leaders, and Ministers (C.A.L.M), Reidsville Police Department Community Board.
Member, Rockingham County Healthy Carolinians Access to Health Care Workgroup.
Member, Reidsville Ministerial Alliance.
Former Board Member, Rockingham County Partnership for Children.
Former Board Member, Reidsville Soup Kitchen.
Hosted Goodwill Industries Job Fairs
Coordinated, Duke Energy Community Program for Energy Efficient Homes.
Led faith-based care group, Annie Penn Hospital.