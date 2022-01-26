Shift focus away from the material and expect joy

In order to return to this radical and truly transcendent state of mind, we must not just hope for the best, we must, with our minds and hearts, actively expect more of ourselves, our children and others in our spheres of influence.

As we consider this, it is important to explain what this mindset is not.

For example, as parent, it is important that we set clear boundaries for our children that they can feel loved and safe within. These are not meant to control, harm or hinder, but instead to foster youthful self esteem.

By offering our youth expectations that are constantly growing in proportion to their learning and maturity, we ingrain in them a sense of humility, compassion, accountability and ever-growing focus on work ethic.

In the same way, we adults need to expect more of ourselves daily. This does not mean setting unreasonable goals we cannot meet, but perhaps listening to others if we are more prone to speak. Or we can take time to make important decisions before we act. And instead of judgement, we might offer grace to others.