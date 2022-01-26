Shift focus away from the material and expect joy

My first installment of “ New Year, New Mindset,” encouraged readers to consider a change by slowing down and intentionally incorporating states of being throughout their days.
The result of being still and resting several times a day has the ability to not only increase our productivity and efficiency, but also to enhance joy in our lives. It may seem counterintuitive at first, but this week it is important for our new mindsets to expect more out of life.
Unfortunately, more often than not, we set our expectations for our lives through the wrong lens. While the 2021 World Happiness Report still ranked the U.S. in the Top 20, revealing that Americans generally were content with life, it also showed a decline in our ranking from 18th to 20th in just a year’s time.
These statistics beg an even deeper question: Why is America not more satisfied being one of the most democratic and wealthiest countries in the free world?
A 2015 report from Time Magazine indicated that the Millennial generation (those born from 1980 to 1998) were the most materialistic and narcissistic generation to date, often identified by their “me, me, me” mentality and basing their success solely on material wealth.
Their gain of material acquisitions equals how they measure status and their happiness, the report suggested.
But we commit a grievous error if we only set our expectations based on the everchanging state of our relationships, physical well-being and wealth.
To an even greater extent, we magnify our sorrows instead of viewing them as an opportunity to grow our character and utilize life’s lessons as a vehicle to better empathize with and love those around us.
After all, anticipation and expectation are feelings that make us uniquely human. In fact, expectations color all areas of our experience. They can weigh us down with dread or overwhelm us with excitement.
Expectations affect how we experience events themselves. Often these expectations, filled with excitement and waiting, fuel our minds and spirits with positivity and hope even in times of sorrow.
Because we live in a modern world ridden with materialism, it’s easy to find our expectations weighed down by the mediocre and empty dictates of others and culture itself.
As Americans we founded this country with expectations that heroically elevated the human spirit. Our forefathers imagined, with unfathomable faith and resilience, a nation governed not under the tyranny of man, but built upon the premise that mankind was equal because we were made in God’s image.
In order to return to this radical and truly transcendent state of mind, we must not just hope for the best, we must, with our minds and hearts, actively expect more of ourselves, our children and others in our spheres of influence.
As we consider this, it is important to explain what this mindset is not.
For example, as parent, it is important that we set clear boundaries for our children that they can feel loved and safe within. These are not meant to control, harm or hinder, but instead to foster youthful self esteem.
By offering our youth expectations that are constantly growing in proportion to their learning and maturity, we ingrain in them a sense of humility, compassion, accountability and ever-growing focus on work ethic.
In the same way, we adults need to expect more of ourselves daily. This does not mean setting unreasonable goals we cannot meet, but perhaps listening to others if we are more prone to speak. Or we can take time to make important decisions before we act. And instead of judgement, we might offer grace to others.
You see, in order to achieve this mindset of expecting more, we have to shift our thinking focus away from material things and sharpen it upon lasting human qualities, people and activities in our lives.
We must retrain our brains to see the world with fresh eyes and be committed to dropping the unnecessary or idle things and magnifying the good.
In this way, our frame of reference is no longer about us, but instead transformed into something much bigger and lasting: Joy. We can come to not only experience joy by being, but expect joy!
Lindsay Barham Moore is the mother of two, a lifelong member of the Mayodan Moravian Church and former aide to the late U.S. Rep. Howard Coble.