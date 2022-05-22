RCC breaks ground on Center for Workforce Development

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College recently broke ground for its 42,398-square-foot Center for Workforce Development.

The state-of-the-art facility will house Advanced Manufacturing programs, including Computer-Integrated Machining, Electrical Systems, and Industrial Systems, as well as the college’s Small Business Center and Customized Training Services.

The building will also include a 200-seat corporate meeting space, available for use by RCC’s business and industry partners.

“This new facility will no doubt transform the look of this side of campus, but more importantly, it will transform how our college can train our graduates to enter the workforce in the advanced manufacturing field,” said RCC President Mark O. Kinlaw, from the site just opposite the Administration Building during the May 3 ceremony.

The Center for Workforce Development is the primary investment of a quarter-cent sales tax passed by voters in May 2018. A sales tax referendum had failed more than once in the past; but this time, it was stipulated that revenue would go the college for investment in workforce development initiatives.

“Timing of this new addition to our campus could not come at a better time. Rockingham County has seen over $1 billion in new industry investment and current industry expansion in the last two years alone,” Kinlaw said.

“While this is exciting, it places even more emphasis on the importance of the college being at the forefront of workforce preparedness.”

Kinlaw praised the leadership of the RCC Board of Trustees, without whose support the project would not have moved forward.

Board of Trustees Chair Scott Barham noted that RCC has been training the citizens of Rockingham County for over 56 years.

“The college has experienced significant growth in our workforce development in recent years, and the Advanced Manufacturing program is currently housed in one of our original 1966 facilities,’’ Barham said.

“You can imagine with this increase in demand, space is something that is much needed,” he said.

N.C. Community College President Thomas Stith III, who joined for the celebration, said RCC’s leadership and vision surpass that of any college in the state.

He cited a recent survey which showed that North Carolina’s community colleges “provide the fuel to the job engine of the state. When we talk about community colleges, and particularly RCC, it’s not just the higher education you provide —whether it’s the newly- minted high school student or someone that needs to be reskilled or retrained because of a displacement — we know that we serve a key economic role.”

Rockingham County Board of Commissioner’s Chairman Kevin Berger told the event’s crowd that the Center for Workforce Development “is one of our greatest recruiting and retention tools for industry. Moving forward, you will notice RCC continuing to enhance and improve facilities and equipment in several areas across the campus, allowing employers to work with the college to adapt the workforce in many fields and expand programs as required.”

County Manager Lance Metzler said workforce development “is the backbone to a strong local economy and lays the foundation for success not only for employees, but for local businesses and the entire community as well. This center will truly be a place students and citizens can be proud of. The center is a perfect example of county government, community college, and local tax dollars at work.”

N.C. Sen. Phil Berger, who also joined dignitaries who broke soil with ceremonial shoves, said RCC was breaking ground “for the future of education, the future of manufacturing… and truly the future of Rockingham County.”

He said the facility strengthens the county’s role and RCC’s role as a leader in workforce and a leader in education. That’s nothing new to Rockingham County, he said. After all, this county was home to the first public school in the state, and was a leader in what turned out to be community colleges.

“We knew it was not going to be easy getting voter support,” Kinlaw said of the sales tax that funded the building.

“A bipartisan committee called ‘The Citizens for the One-Fourth Cent Sales Tax to Benefit RCC’ was formed to educate the voters on the importance and intended use of the tax revenue if approved.”

The committee was chaired by former County Commissioner Keith Duncan, and current Commissioner Don Powell. Other members included Tom Schoolfield, Mike Dougherty, Jeff Garstka, Roxanne Griffin, Missy Matthews, Diane Parnell, Allen Purgason, Bonnie Purgason, and Ron Tuttle. Jamie Rorrer, an ex- officio member, served as the committee’s public relations consultant.

Committee members made presentations across the county and encouraged voters to approve the tax, and the RCC Foundation provided funds to market the 2018 referendum.

“Voters approved it, 55% to 45%. This was enormous win for the college and the county. We are very thankful for those who supported the tax and to those who worked so hard on behalf of the college and county to get it approved,” Kinlaw said. “We also appreciate the support of current commissioners, who continue to provide for the tax. The college is now averaging about $250,000 per month from the tax, well above the $160,000 that was projected. Thus far, the college has been able to invest in numerous workforce development initiatives and will continue to do that going forward.”

Powell said the tax has already paid huge dividends to taxpayers through renovation projects.

“The center will be a resource for men and women who would like to retool or better themselves in the workforce and better provide for their families,” Powell said.

“It will allow single parents the opportunity to learn a skill or trade to better support their children and families. It will allow our high school graduates the opportunity to expand skills … and earn a certificate or diploma and enter the workforce at a livable wage to experience the American dream.”

RCC Foundation President Bobby Wharton announced a $500,000 gift from the foundation to the college to be used for endowed scholarships for students who use the Center for Workforce Development.

In recognition of the gift, the main lobby will bear the name of the Rockingham Community College Foundation. Other naming opportunities in the building are available to those who make donations, as well as donations for scholarships.