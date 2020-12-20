Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

The North Carolina Department of Commerce announced Dec. 10 that the Rural Infrastructure Authority approved building reuse grants for three Rockingham County existing industry expansions: Blow Molded, Night Owl, and Sturm, Ruger & Company. The combined grant approvals equal $800,000 with a commitment of 106 new jobs collectively.

Blow Molded, located in Mayodan, started in Rockingham County in 2009. The company serves the recreation, agriculture, large truck, construction and consumer markets with its blow molded products including nursery/plant containers, golf cart tops, lawn mower, seats and garbage containers. Due to an increase in demand, the company will use the $200,000 in grant funds to convert its current warehouse facility, to a manufacturing space allowing them to increase production capacity and add 28 new jobs.

Night Owl, a commercial licensed general contractor providing interior and exterior renovation, restoration and construction services, started operations in the City of Eden just this year. The company is already expanding and will use the $100,000 grant it was awarded to support the reuse of the former Eden Mall into a light manufacturing facility allowing for cabinet fabrication. This expansion brings 18 new jobs.