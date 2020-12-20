Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

County tax
administration
staying open later
The Rockingham County Tax Administration, generally open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, will stay open until 6 p.m. Dec. 21-Jan. 5 to allow taxpayers more time to pay their bills.
The administration also encourages residents to mail payments or use the outside drop box for checks and money orders. Payments postmarked before Jan. 6, 2021, or placed in the outside drop box before Jan. 6, 2021, are considered timely paid.
There is also the option to pay tax bills online at myrockinghamcountynctax.com or over the phone by calling 336-342-8382. There is a convenience fee for those payments.
Those who pay in person will need to first go to have to a check-in point and then wait in their car to be called inside the Governmental Center. Face masks are required to be worn at all times.
The office is at 371 N.C. 65, Suite 107 in Wentworth.
Commissioners
choose leaders
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted for a new chairman and vice-chairman at its regular meeting on Dec. 7. Charlie G. Hall III and Kevin Berger will lead the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, for a one-year term, as chairman and vice-chairman respectively, effective immediately.
Hall presented a special thank you plaque to outgoing Board Chairman Mark F. Richardson.
Other members of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners include: Commissioner A. Reece Pyrtle Jr. of Stoneville, Commissioner Mark F. Richardson of Stokesdale and Commissioner T. Craig Travis of Reidsville.
Also, the newly elected Rockingham County Register of Deeds is Benjamin J. Curtis.
Fire Marshal's
Office delivers
Christmas cheer
Rockingham County Fire Marshal's Office Operation Christmas Cheer delivered a trailer full of toys to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center Children's Units in Chapel Hill on Dec. 10. A long caravan of Rockingham County Fire squads, vehicles, county branded cars, plus a packed trailer left the Rockingham County Emergency Services Building in Reidsville and reached the Burn Center after 2 p.m.
Rockingham County Fire Marshal's toy drive last month was a huge success thanks to hundreds of generous donations and the toy collection sites. Some donated toys were shared with the local Salvation Army. Rockingham County Commissioners Reece Pyrtle and Mark Richardson thanked Operation Christmas Cheer employees and volunteers for their hard work in coordinating this project.
Building refuse
grants awarded
The North Carolina Department of Commerce announced Dec. 10 that the Rural Infrastructure Authority approved building reuse grants for three Rockingham County existing industry expansions: Blow Molded, Night Owl, and Sturm, Ruger & Company. The combined grant approvals equal $800,000 with a commitment of 106 new jobs collectively.
Blow Molded, located in Mayodan, started in Rockingham County in 2009. The company serves the recreation, agriculture, large truck, construction and consumer markets with its blow molded products including nursery/plant containers, golf cart tops, lawn mower, seats and garbage containers. Due to an increase in demand, the company will use the $200,000 in grant funds to convert its current warehouse facility, to a manufacturing space allowing them to increase production capacity and add 28 new jobs.
Night Owl, a commercial licensed general contractor providing interior and exterior renovation, restoration and construction services, started operations in the City of Eden just this year. The company is already expanding and will use the $100,000 grant it was awarded to support the reuse of the former Eden Mall into a light manufacturing facility allowing for cabinet fabrication. This expansion brings 18 new jobs.
Sturm, Ruger & Company established a new facility in Rockingham County in 2013. Earlier this month, the company announced its expansion plans for its Mayodan facility due to meet consumer demand. A designer and manufacturer of commercial and sporting firearms, they received a performance-based grant from One North Carolina fund in the amount of $150,000. These funds were granted to help facilitate Ruger’s expansion that includes a $10 million investment over the next three years. The additional $500,000 received from the building reuse grant will allow the company to move forward with renovations to its existing building, as well as, add infrastructure to allow for additional manufacturing space and the creation of 60 new jobs.
Applicants being
accepted for
energy program
Rockingham County's Department of Social Services is still accepting applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program from residents who are 60 and older. The department has closed the tent location in the parking lot of the old Wentworth School, 591 N.C. 65, which was set up to accommodate social distancing requirements.
As of Dec. 11, the department has processed more than 830 applications for households with individuals 60 or older.
But the volume of traffic at the tent has decreased enough for the department to safely return to the DSS Office at 411 N.C. 65 in Wentworth for the remainder of the month.
Applicants must bring the following: A Social Security number, dates of birth and income for everyone in the household and a copy of their heating bill displaying the account number.
Staff will return to the tent location at the old Wentworth School on Jan. 4 and applications will be open to all citizens, not just those 60 and older.
Applications may also be made online beginning on Jan. 2 at www.epassnc.gov.
For information, call 336-342-1394.
