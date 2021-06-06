Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Commissioners set to meet Monday
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners’ will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, at the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To see the agenda and packet, visit tinyurl.com/27h648uu.
To watch the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/8wddbw67.
Oink & Ale Festival set for June 19
The fifth annual Oink & Ale Festival is set for 6 to 9 p.m. June 19 at 627 Monroe St. in Eden.
Participants will enjoy barbecue and ribs along with a beer garden featuring local craft brewers Pig Pounder of Greensboro, Hell on Horseback Brewery of Madison, Two Witches Brewery of Danville, Va., and Reynolds Brewing of Eden.
Admission is free.
For information, visit www.exploreedennc.com.
Entrepreneurship program graduates 8
The Rockingham County Office of Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism recently hosted their first Ice House Entrepreneurship Program (Ice House). The program, made possible through funding and support through NC IDEA, focused on inspiring and engaging aspiring entrepreneurs through discussions and work pertaining to the principles of entrepreneurship versus the process of becoming a successful professional.
Eight participants ranging from ages 17 to 62, graduated from the six-week program. The series ended with each participant presenting their business plan while integrating the techniques they acquired through the courses.
Rockingham County Economic Development is planning its next Ice House Entrepreneurship Program, which will tentatively be scheduled for fall 2021. Information will be shared as dates are confirmed.
For information, contact Tara Martin at tmartin@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.