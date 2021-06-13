Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Breon Pass, a 2021 Reidsville High graduate, was named the RCS Male Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Sponsored by Gildan Activewear, the Gildan Scholar Athletes of the Year Award is given to one male and one female Rockingham County Schools’ high school senior that has played at least two sports his/her junior and senior year, made all-conference twice during their junior and/or senior year, maintained at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA and must not have been ejected from an athletic contest during their junior or senior year.

Smith will attend UNC-Chapel Hill. Pass will attend N.C. State.

City of Eden reorganizing public works, utilities

The City of Eden is reorganizing public works/public utilities to improve customer service, manage assets more efficiently and bring cost savings to both taxpayers and utility rate payers.

Efforts will be led by the following team:

Paul Dishmon – interim director of public works. Dishmon will oversee the utilities group, as well as the street, solid waste, fleet maintenance and construction and demolition divisions. His office will remain at the 1050 Klyce Street facility.