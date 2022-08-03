Two men arrested after fatal shooting Wednesday night in Eden, police say

EDEN — Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday night as more details emerge about what happened.

Justin Warren Joyce, 25, and Waylan Ray Tuttle, 18, each face charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in the death of Fuquan Donee Fallen, 33, Eden police said in a news release.

Police say a physical altercation earlier in the day between Fallen and Nathan Joyce led to both agreeing to meet for a fight where Fallen lived in the 400 block of Morgan Road. The fight quickly escalated shortly after 9 p.m. when police were called about a disturbance at that address.

Lt. Jason Mayes was the first to arrive and heard arguing as he began to walk up the driveway of the home.

Mayes then heard multiple gunshots coming from the residence, took cover and notified Rockingham County 911 communications. This prompted immediate emergency response by all Eden officers, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Reidsville Police Department.

Multiple people were running from the area of the gunshots and assisted by officers to get to a safe area.

Fallen was found dead in the yard, police said.

Justin Joyce, who is Nathan’s brother, was one of two people who were treated for a gunshot wound to the lower leg, police said. Justin Joyce and Tuttle also are charged with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the injuries to the other person who was shot in the leg, police said.

Justin Joyce was taken to the Rockingham County Magistrates Office where he was issued a $1 million bond, police said. Tuttle was issued a $500,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 23.

Those involved knew each other before Wednesday’s altercation, police said.

Charges were determined with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation and in consultation with Rockingham County District Attorney, Jason Ramey, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Tyson Scales or Lt. Anthony Lovings at 336-623-9755 (24 hours), 336-623-9240 (8 a.m.-4 p.m.). Anyone who wants to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.