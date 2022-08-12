Two men previously charged in fatal Eden shooting now charged with first-degree murder, police say

EDEN — Two men previously charged in a shooting last month both now face a first-degree murder charge.

Justin Warren Joyce, 25, and Waylan Ray Tuttle, 18, had originally been charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in the July 27 death of Fuquan Donee Fallen, 33, Eden police said in a news release.

Police say a physical altercation earlier in the day between Fallen and Nathan Joyce led to both agreeing to meet for a fight where Fallen lived in the 400 block of Morgan Road. The fight quickly escalated shortly after 9 p.m. when police were called about a disturbance at that address.

Fallen was found dead in the yard, police said.

Justin Joyce, who is Nathan’s brother, was one of two people who were treated for a gunshot wound to the lower leg, police said. Justin Joyce and Tuttle also are charged with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the injuries to the other person who was shot in the leg, police said.

Both men are now being held without bail at the Rockingham County Detention Facility.

Those involved knew each other before the July 27 fight, police said.