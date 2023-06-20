EDEN — William Ellis Osborne, known for his political activism, corny sense of humor and keen business acumen as a general contractor, died Sunday at his home here.

He was 69.

Osborne had battled cancer for the last four years, friends said.

“William Osborne was a remarkable man who had a wit about him. You could always count on him for a laugh,’’ said a longtime friend and former county educator, Sid Baker of Reidsville.

“He once told me that one’s character is shaped by what you do for others when no one’s watching,’’ Baker said. “He, indeed, did so much to make our world a better place to be.’’

Born June 27, 1953 in Rockingham County to Zizzy and Peggy Osborne, the owner of Osborne Company was a member of the Leaksville United Methodist Church and a proud supporter of many community projects.

Osborne earned his bachelor’s degree from UNCG and a master’s degree from East Tennessee State University.

Known for posting jokes on his Facebook page and regularly sharing ‘dad jokes’ with friends, Osborne spent a lot of time trying to brighten the lives of others, friends said, describing him as “selfless.’’

As a former head of the Rockingham County Democratic Party, Osborne believed in mending the divide between parties, friends said.

“William Osborne was committed to dialogue. He believed that regardless of which side of the political spectrum you were on, there was always some way that we could find common ground,’’ said Deborah Williams of Madison, who served as the party’s vice chairman with Osborne.

“He didn’t like extremism on either side,’’ Williams said. “He focused on what was best for the community and always looked for a way to find something that we could agree on. That’s what I learned from him as his first vice chair, and I still use that approach to this day. I will miss his wisdom and his wit. I’m humbled to be on the Wall of Honor for the Rockingham County Democratic Party alongside him.’’

Osborne is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Ness Osborne; sons, William Scott Osborne and Benjamin Christopher Osborne; daughter-in-law Alie Osborne; siblings, Zizzy Osborne and his wife, Jeannie, Cindi Osborne, Pete Osborne and his wife, Anne, plus numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Osborne was preceded in death by his mother and father and a beloved cat, Yellow Kitty.

A memorial service will be held June 22 at 11 a.m. at Leaksville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be June 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home in Eden.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC, 27375, or to the Cooperative Christian Ministries (CMM) Food Bank, PO Box 931, Eden, NC 27289.