MAYODAN — Police believe an 18-year-old may have accidentally fired the gun that lodged a bullet in his chest and killed him Sunday.

Chandler Wayne Bullins of Mayodan was discovered wounded in the Food Lion parking lot at around 6:20 p.m. by Mayodan Police Department investigators.

He died a short time later from his injuries at UNC Rockingham Healthcare in Eden where he was taken for treatment, police said in a news release.

It is not clear why Bullins, an avid hunter, who had on Saturday bagged scores of doves on opening day, was at the grocery store, located at 600 Burton Street. And police have not disclosed details about the type of weapon Bullins used.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of those involved,” police said in a statement.

National researchers estimate that about 430 people die each year in the United States from unintentional gunshot injuries. Most of those people are between the ages of 10 to 29, and the overwhelming majority are male, according to Springer Nature, which publishes injury epidemiology reports.

About 28% of the incidents happened from playing with loaded guns, another 17% by people who believed a gun was unloaded and about 14% were hunting accidents. Victims were suspected of consuming alcohol in about one fourth of the deaths and roughly 47% of victims ages 20 to 29 had consumed alcohol.

Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey will review the case once it is completed by the MPD, Mayodan police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Lt. David Stanley at (336) 548-6038.

A talented welder with a mobile welding business and a graduate of Brittain Academy, Bullins regularly posted photos of himself hunting and fishing with friends and family.

The son of Donnie Bullins and Ami Braxton Bullins, he posed for a Facebook cover photo with buddies, all in camo with wild turkeys the group landed.

He was also an accomplished junior archer who held medals from state competitions as a small boy.

Many images on his Facebook page show a rugged Bullins riding his ATV through thick mud park sludge.

On Saturday, he looked happy in videos and photos, and he and fellow hunters filled up a truck bed with doves. Bullins posted on his Facebook page at 4 a.m. on Sunday: “Helluva opening day.’’