The state Senate voted 34-10 on Wednesday for a bill that many in Summerfield will find shocking — the de-annexation of about 970 acres off Pleasant Ridge Road for a major housing development.

Maybe almost as shocking to some: Senate leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County is pushing for the legislation.

The Senate’s action follows a letter Berger sent on Monday to Summerfield Mayor Tim Sessoms explaining his decision to sponsor the bill, which would make it possible for real estate developer David Couch to transform the land — a project residents and elected officials have been steadfastly against.

In the letter, Berger wrote that he has a “responsibility to step in when a local unit of government fails to take obvious and reasonable steps in the public interest.” Berger also labeled Summerfield’s housing and land-use policies as “among the most restrictive enacted by a municipality in North Carolina.”

Couch, a 20-year resident of Summerfield, is planning to build a mixed-use development named “The Villages of Summerfield Farms” that includes 600 apartments with other retail and housing options.

In a statement, Sessoms said that he is working to secure a meeting with Berger to “correct any misunderstandings in his letter about the town’s persistent and clear efforts to affect a better outcome for all parties.”

There was no debate in the Senate during the second reading on Wednesday. The bill is scheduled for a third reading on Sept. 19. If it passes, then it would go back to the House to approve Senate changes, which included adding the Summerfield de-annexation and other proposals that would affect other communities.

Summerfield has been here before. The town, incorporated in 1996 with just 1,400 residents, was founded to ward off annexation from the city of Greensboro. In recent years, this community of roughly 11,000 has fought to maintain its rural character and has roundly opposed de-annexation. Its Town Council has rejected Couch’s development proposals twice before.

Still, the idea of making Summerfield less rural has been a simmering issue for years. Candidates for local office have run on platforms that are either for or against development. And while the occasional subdivision and a smattering of houses gets created, the sheer scope of The Villages of Summerfield Farms has many concerned.

Couch, who had previously decreased the number of apartments planned from 1,200 to 600, has told the News & Record that the Triad “desperately needs more housing supply, especially with the successful job recruitment efforts by many and the billions of dollars in economic development in the immediate vicinity.”

Berger and Couch have also voiced criticism of Summerfield’s lack of sewer and water service.

Couch told the News & Record in March that he had offered to bring sewer and water service infrastructure at no cost to existing residents, only to have his offer ignored by Summerfield.

“The Town Council has even sacrificed basic environmental and safety best-management practices and standards to maintain its exclusivity,” Couch said.

In his letter to Sessoms, Berger blasted Summerfield’s policymaking.

“(Summerfield)’s land-use policies have hindered — some would say prevented — development of needed supplies of water and the necessary systems to treat wastewater,” Berger wrote. “The absence of a public water supply for fire protection in Summerfield and northwestern Guilford County is an even more concerning present problem.”

In his statement, Sessoms disputed that notion.

“Summerfield has been under contract since last winter to drastically improve water availability for fire protection — to the tune of committing $6.6 million toward providing the very fire protection that Mr. Berger has indicated that’s missing, and we will deliver that,” he said.

Sessoms, along with town leadership, land-use attorneys and lobbyists, have said they will continue to advocate against de-annexation.

Lynne Williams DeVaney, Summerfield’s mayor pro-tem, said that the town had sent another compromise to Couch on April 28, but he never continued negotiations.

“I would personally ask Raleigh to pause,” DeVaney said. “Raleigh needs to ask the party that created this de-annexation to come to the table, and they have not.”

In an email statement to the News & Record, Couch said he was excited about finally moving forward.

“After years of games and stonewalling to block new housing in Summerfield, I’m eager at the prospect of using my land to build homes for people. We face a major housing supply crisis, especially for middle-income families. It’s simply untenable for a town surrounded by growth to block private landowners from building more housing.”