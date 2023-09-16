RALEIGH — If Susie Sharp were alive today, she’d definitely express appreciation for the honor the Historical Society of North Carolina will bestow on her later this month in her beloved hometown of Reidsville. But she’d also likely request those arranging the event not to overdo it.

That’s the way she was, an old school Democrat descended from a family of Southern aristocracy and among the seventh generation of Sharps to reside in Rockingham County.

Susie Sharp was Chief Justice Susie Sharp. She was the first woman to serve as a Superior Court judge in this state, the first woman appointed to the North Carolina Supreme Court and the first woman in the nation to be elected chief justice of a state’s highest court.

Those legal posts were only a few of Sharp’s many “firsts” in a judicial career that spanned more than 40 years and left a significant legalistic mark on this state.

As one way to recognize major events in Sharp’s life, the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will unveil and dedicate a state highway historical marker citing the justice’s many legal and judicial accomplishments in a public ceremony on Sept. 29 at 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Main and Lindsey streets in Reidsville. The marker will be across the street from Main Street Methodist Church, the justice’s home church only blocks from Justice Sharp’s family home at 629 Lindsey Street.

Following the unveiling of the marker, the Historical Society will host a forum to discuss events of the justice’s legal career with her former colleagues on the court and staff.

Sharp was born in 1907 in Rocky Mount, but her family returned to Reidsville when she was a child and she always called it home.

When she retired, she had planned to return permanently to Reidsville. But she came back only in death. Sharp died in March 1996 and is buried in the city’s Greenview Cemetery.

Her life and legal career is a storybook tale, as the official biography, “Without Precedent,” published in 2008, disclosed.

Sharp achieved success as a jurist, her friends say, because she worked diligently without ever giving up or giving in. She conceded that it was not always easy but was always necessary.

Sharp was the only woman in her law school class of 60 men at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and wasn’t fazed by a series of anonymous handwritten notes from male classmates who made it clear they didn’t want a female in their class.

She ignored the advice of a prejudicial judge who told her when she joined the Rockingham County bar that she would do well to look for other work because she’d never make it as a lawyer.

When she began her law practice with her father James Sharp in Reidsville, she was an enigma. Some residents had never seen a woman attorney, and many didn’t want to deal with her.

One curious fellow entered the law office, and he told her he didn’t need anything, but had heard a woman lawyer was there and he just wanted to see what she looked like.

When Sharp was appointed by Gov. Kerr Scott to a superior court judgeship in 1949, lawyers and courtroom clerks were unsure how to address her. She was initially called “your honoress” or the “she judge”.

One journalist even wondered in print how she would be able to hear a rape case. Her rapid and reasonable response was that without a woman, there would never have been a rape and it seemed only fitting that a woman should preside at the payoff.

After a series of reappointments by governors to serve as a superior court judge, Gov. Terry Sanford appointed Sharp to the state Supreme Court in 1962, calling that act one of his most important.

During the early 1970s, Sharp was recommended for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court by Sen. Sam Ervin Jr., but the President ignored that advice.

Sharp won elections over 17 years before retiring at age 72 in 1979. Public records show her many successes as a lawyer and judge.

Her friends and former colleagues cite her personal habits and judicial rulings as enlightening, revealing and occasionally perplexing. But all say she served with dignity and distinction in building a reputation as a knowledgeable, capable, no-nonsense judge.

Sharp was an opera fan, and chided colleagues whom she felt needed more of that kind of culture.

She hated smoking and didn’t allow it in the court conference room. Sharp abstained from alcohol and delighted in court decisions that tightened drinking laws.

As chief justice, Sharp routinely led the justices to lunch from the court building in downtown Raleigh to a nearby cafeteria. She assiduously buzzed each member at exactly noon daily that it was time for their lunch walk, and she always walked at the head of the line of the justices.

Sharp didn’t like copy machines and rejected suggestions for new clerical equipment, insisting on thin carbon copies of documents.

Supreme Court justices never had what she called a Xerox machine until after she retired from the court.

Sharp also had a carefully controlled sense of humor, something only her close friends saw because she was always guarded in responses to events, political or otherwise, and kept her private side out of public view.

Sharp never married and never believed that a woman could have both a career and a marriage. “Trouble comes when a woman tries to be too many things,” she said.

Sharp’s former colleagues say she was extremely bright in the law in both oral arguments and writing, maintained a revered desire to realize the consequences of her rulings and looked at law as an instrument of making democracy better.

Always civil, even in disagreement, Sharp was creative in her literal thinking, fearless in her allegiance to understanding laws, rigid but reasonable, always holding her own in debate, courageous, ethical, and a decisive agent about changes in laws.

Sharp succeeded, she often said, because she was a woman, but felt “this women’s angle” had been overemphasized.

She was not always predictable, but always felt at ease with herself and her views. She worked for women’s rights, but within her limits, which caused her supporters some angst.

Her strong, and unbending opposition to the Equal Rights Amendment, in lockstep with her friend Sen. Sam Ervin Jr., is credited with helping keep the ERA from ever being approved by the state legislature.

Sharp said of ERA supporters, with a grin: “Forgive them Lord, for they know not what they do.”

She also was a realist, never putting judges on a pedestal as some tend to do. She once told a prospective Supreme Court employee that if he came to work there, he’d find people with “feet of clay,” meaning with typical human flaws.

Sharp later often used a slightly altered version of a Mississippi court pronouncement to explain her views. “Judges,” she said, “are but men, encompassed by error, seasoned with sin, and fettered by fallibility. What woman couldn’t meet these expectations?”

That may best define Susie Sharp at her finest.