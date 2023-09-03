GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Housing Coalition has named City Councilman Hugh Holston as its new leader.

Holston, who has served on the coalition’s board of directors since 2017, was elected an at-large member of the Greensboro city council in July 2022 and will remain in the position as he assumes the chief executive role for the housing coalition.

He is now the third member of the City Council leading a nonprofit supported mostly by city tax dollars. This upcoming city budget will provide GHC $600,000 in direct funding, an increase from $100,000 in the 2023 fiscal year budget.

Holston replaces former executive director Josie Williams, who relocated out of North Carolina in April to start her own consulting business.

In a press release, Holston identified the dire context for affordable housing in Greensboro:

“Greensboro is experiencing a housing crisis,” Holston said. “While having success on the continuum from homelessness to homeownership will be challenging, it is not impossible. I look forward to leveraging the many resources of GHC and the community to advocate for fair, safe, healthy, and affordable housing in Greensboro.”

Nancy Vaughan affirmed the coalition’s decision.

“The city will benefit from Hugh’s knowledge and vast experience on housing services,” Vaughan said. “The City Council will work with GHC to continue our priorities to address the needs of those in need of affordable housing.”

There is no legal issue with Holston serving as both CEO of the Greensboro Housing Coalition and as a city councilman. However, a 2021 state law prohibits Holston from voting on, debating, or having any sort of involvement with contracts related to the GHC, according to Kristina Wilson, an assistant professor of public law and government in the UNC School of Government.

When asked if he would recuse himself from matters involving the housing coalition, Holston answered that he would.

“Yes, I will continue to recuse myself,” Holston wrote in an email to the News & Record. “Prior to being selected CEO of GHC, I served as Board Chair. I recused myself of any GHC matters that came before City Council during my tenure as Board Chair and I will continue to do so now.”

Holston is a 34-year Greensboro resident whose focus on affordable housing began in the 1990s with a series of philanthropic partnerships to support moderate- and low-income homebuyers.

As an assistant vice president for Wells Fargo, Holston collaborated with the Guilford Native American Association and the City of Greensboro to provide affordable loans and down-payment assistance. In 1994, Holston was a charter member of the Affordable Housing Community Resource Board — a City of Greensboro initiative that brought together developers, lenders, and community leaders to address affordable housing in Greensboro.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Holston was co-chair of the Build Greensboro Together campaign and helped to raise $200,000 to restore the playground equipment at Heath and Peeler parks after tornado damage from 2018. The campaign efforts are also currently being used to fund the rebuild of the Lake Daniel Bridge at the Greensboro Greenway.

Holston also has occupied positions as chair of Greensboro’s planning and zoning commission and the board of adjustment prior to his appointment to city council.

“We had a vigorous search for this role,” said Nadine Malpass, chair of GHC’s Board of Directors, who served on the search committee. “We were so excited that Hugh stepped up. He brings the advantages of his longstanding tenure in this community, his commitment to the city of Greensboro.”

When asked if his status as a city councilmember could bring any more advantages to the organization, Malpass said that it wasn’t important.

“What’s more important is his commitment to the community and him being well-versed on all our city problems. Having that vision for the future can help in the present,” Malpass said.

Holston told the News & Record that his status as city councilmember would bring advantages.

“I am in the fortunate position to drive all types of housing at the ‘macro’ level as a member of City Council to include city-wide matters such as planning, zoning, ordinances, and development,” Holston wrote. “As CEO of GHC, I will now also have the opportunity to address the ‘micro’ level matters of affordable and attainable housing for low to moderate income families, and those with special needs; community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, family by family.”

Dr. Stephen Sills, chief impact officer for United Way of Forsyth County and former director of UNCG’s Center for Housing and Community Studies, said that Holston is a great fit for the position.

“I think the key ethical point will be his recusal from contract and grant matters that relate to the Greensboro Housing Coalition,” Sills wrote in an email to the News & Record. “Nonetheless, I think his background and experience in finance and on Council will bring much needed skills and relationships to GHC.”

Holston is one of three members of the Greensboro city council that are leading nonprofits supported by the city government. Zack Matheny, councilman for District 3, is CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc. Yvonne Johnson, mayor pro-tempore, is the executive director of One Step Further.