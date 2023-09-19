GREENSBORO — Michael Logan showed up to watch last weeks Guilford County school board meeting with printed copies in hand of the law the state legislature enacted in August to kick his rival off the board.

“If he is sitting up there, this is an illegal meeting,” he said.

Yet, as the meeting began, there Bill Goebel was, in his regular seat at the front of the board room.

Monday’s meeting had one purpose: for the school board to vote on whether to appoint an additional law firm to advise the board ahead of a flash point next week in the ongoing war over the District 3 school board seat.

The motion to appoint attorneys Caroline Mackie and Eddie Speas from the law firm Poyner Spruill passed on a vote of 5-2, with board members Linda Welborn and Crissy Pratt voting against it. Goebel abstained from the vote at the request of the school board’s regular attorney, Jill Wilson.

Wilson told the board members that she wants to step away from advising them on the controversy over who should hold the District 3 school board seat.

She recommended the board appoint the firm, calling it the most respected firm on election law in the state, and she said the attorneys had agreed to do the work at Wilson’s normal hourly rate.

“Here’s where I am,” she said. “I need to be your board lawyer. And we need to run the school system. And this school system has 70,000 kids who are counting on you to continue to make good decisions for them.”

Speaking after the meeting, Wilson further explained that as the board’s attorney, she works with the whole board, and all its members.

Going forward, Wilson will be working with either Goebel or Logan as a board member, or potentially one and then the other. So, at this point, she said, she’d rather get out of the middle of a fight between the two, and focus on everything else she does for the district.

As part of her explanation to the board on why they should bring in election law experts, Wilson laid out a bit of her thinking on the situation.

On the one hand, as she pointed out, the new state law calls for the local Republican executive committee nominee, in this case Logan, to ascend to the school board seat at the next regular school board meeting, on Sept. 19.

On the other hand, Goebel and his attorney have sent a letter to the district explaining that they do not recognize the existence of a vacancy. One of the arguments they made in the letter was that, under “long established interpretation” of the North Carolina constitution, the legislature cannot remove a duly appointed and serving office holder without due process of law.

“At the end of the day you are not going to pick between these two gentlemen,” Wilson said. “This is a dispute between those two parties and you are just a school board trying to run a school system.”

Welborn said she agreed that this is not the school board’s fight, but she wasn’t sure why they need additional advice to sort things out, as Wilson put it.

She asked Wilson: shouldn’t the school board just assume that state law is constitutional until proven otherwise?

Wilson told her it’s a complicated legal area.

“If you’ll recall when Trudy Wade protested her loss of her election, she stayed in that seat for two years under the law,” Wilson said. “There is law that suggests that if there is a contested seat, that the seat holder remains in power.”

Welborn said not taking a side should simply mean following the law legislature passed in August. And she wondered aloud about the possibility that if the board keeps Goebel on, that the state legislature might just pass a law disbanding the entire Guilford County Board of Education.