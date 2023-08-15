KACIE ALBERT

Professional Bull Riders

While North Carolina is home to the latest team to take the sports world by storm – the Carolina Cowboys competing in the groundbreaking PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams League, the state has also become home to two of the team’s newest Brazilian members - Sandro Batista and Daniel Feitosa.

Leaving their home country in search of bull riding glory, Batista and Feitosa have made their new home in Archdale, North Carolina, living with their Head Coach and Assistant General Manager Jerome and Tiffany Davis. Living with the Davis’ has not only brought the duo newfound training opportunities, but has also fostered team camaraderie and sense of family that is seen in very few other teams competing within the PBR Teams League.

And this environment is proving dividends on the dirt. Last weekend in Anaheim, California, Feitosa propelled the Cowboys to victory against the Texas Rattlers with an 86.75-point ride, while Batista has been a near fixture in the starting lineup since the 2023 season started in late July.

With three of the league’s 10-event season complete, the Cowboys are currently No. 2 in the league with a 5-2 record, two games behind the No. 1 Austin Gamblers.

The team readies to travel to Nashville for the fourth event of the season Aug. 18-20.