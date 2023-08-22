PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. – The Southern Tennis Foundation (STF), the charitable affiliate of United States Tennis Association (USTA) Southern Section, announces the induction of three tennis luminaries into the Southern Tennis Hall of Fame: Manuel Diaz, Jane Preyer and Keith Richardson.

MANUEL DIAZ, Athens, Ga.

Manuel Diaz - the SEC’s all-time winningest coach with 767 career victories – has guided Georgia to 29 SEC championships, four NCAA national titles (1999, 2001, 2007 and 2008) and two ITA indoor national championships in 36 years.

JANE PREYER, Chapel Hill, N.C.

From winning two North Carolina junior state junior championships, to a collegiate All-American, to No. 43 world ranking, to an award-winning college coach and trail-blazing environmental career, Preyer has made her mark in many endeavors.

KEITH RICHARDSON, Charlotte, N.C.

Keith Richardson, a native of Rock Hill, S.C., defeated Kevin Curren (twice), John Lloyd, Eliot Teltscher and Eddie Dibbs in his four-year run on the ATP Tour. In 1977, he hit a career-high singles world ranking of No. 63 and No. 146 in doubles in 1979.

The inductees will be officially honored at the Lucy Garvin Southern Tennis Hall of Fame Banquet, scheduled for January 20, 2024, in Atlanta.

Keith Richardson: Pro Hit No. 63, Inducted into Fifth Hall of Fame

Highlights

● Achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 63 and No. 146 in doubles.

● Inducted into these Halls of Fame: South Carolina, North Carolina, Appalachian State University Athletic Hall of Fame and the York County (S.C.) Sports Hall of Fame.

● Defeated Kevin Curren (twice), John Lloyd, Eliott Teltscher and Eddie Dibbs while playing on the ATP Tour

● Finished with a 109-11 record at Appalachian State. Named a “Legend” at Appalachian State, June, 2022

● Three-time Southern Conference singles and two-time doubles champion.

● Headed the North Carolina Association of Tennis Professionals as President. Named USPTA North Carolina Tennis Pro of the Year in 1982

● Named to the Southern Conference 100th Anniversary Tennis Team, 2021

2001 was a notable year for Richardson as he was inducted into the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame. The following year he was honored by the York County (S.C.) Sports Hall of Fame.

Richardson showed great promise at 13 when he won the Palmetto Open in 1967 at Belton, SC. He also triumphed at the South Carolina Open and the South Carolina Closed in Columbia. Those results earned him the top ranking in South Carolina, and was ranked No. 3 in the South his final year in the juniors. He was the state's 1971 4A South Carolina High School Champion while attending Rock Hill High School. Richardson has been ranked No. 1 in men’s singles in three states: South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

Appalachian State was where he played No. 1 in singles and doubles between 1971-75. He was a

three-time Southern Conference singles and two-time doubles champion. He finished with a 109-11

record and was inducted into Appalachian State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987.

He graduated from the University’s Walker School of Business, BSBA, in 1975.

In 1977, Richardson captured the singles title at the WATCH Masters Tournament in Daytona Beach. At the Birmingham (Ala.) Classic, he downed Curren, Mansour Baharami, John Austin and Southern Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Zan Guerry, taking all matches without losing a set. He played his first US Open that year.

Two years later, he captured the crown at the Tanglewood Classic in Winston-Salem, N.C., and was a doubles finalist with John James at the ATP Orange State Lumber Men’s Indoor, losing to Ilie Nastase and Steve Krulevitz. He advanced to the US Open third round that year before falling to Dick Stockton.

He served as Head Tennis Pro at the Benvenue Country Club in Rocky Mount, N.C., for three years and then moved into the Property & Casualty Insurance business. Additionally, he headed the North Carolina Association of Tennis Professionals as President and was selected as the North Carolina USPTA Tennis Pro of the Year in 1982.

He is an active senior player, competing in ITF and USTA 70 & over tournaments all over the U.S.

College tennis coaching legend Ron Smarr nominated Richardson, and 2016 Southern Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Rex Maynard wrote of Richardson, “Keith was an outstanding junior, college and

professional player. He has had and continues to have success at every level and is an inductee of both the North and South Carolina Tennis Halls of Fame. … I have always found him to be kind, helpful and supportive of tennis.”

A resident of Charlotte, N.C., Richardson’s family includes his wife, Marilyn; brother, David; son-in-law Scott Andrews; daughter, Sarah Richardson Andrews; son Keith, Jr.; grandson, William Davis Andrews; granddaughter, Brice Elizabeth Andrews.