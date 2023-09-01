WENTWORTH — It wasn’t exactly pretty, but a win nonetheless, as Reidsville defeated crosstown rival Rockingham 28-19 Thursday night at Cougar Pride Stadium.

First-year Rams head football coach Erik Teague told his team after that game there are plenty of adjustments that have to be made following what he termed as an ugly game.

“That’s what we talked about all week, short week playing on a Thursday and the first week of school. There was just a lot going on that we didn’t have to deal with during the summer. It just seemed like there was a loss of focus out there tonight, especially on penalties. Small stuff just turned into big things when you turn on the light’s Thursday and Friday nights,” Teague said.

He said if they are going to have a chance against a very good 2-0 Eastern Alamance program on Sept. 8 in Mebane, there are a lot of adjustments they have to make.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff we are going to see on film. We’ve got to correct stuff and a lot of things that we are going to have to work on next week. Next week is a big week. Eastern Alamance wants some revenge from last year.”

The Eagles lost to the Rams 35-28 last season on Sept. 8, 2022.

“We came out flat and had some penalties early and we just let them hang around with Rockingham. We had some big plays and just kept shooting ourselves in the foot. There is a lot of things to fix. We’ve just got to come back on Monday and focus on what we have to do,” Teague said.

The Rams got on the board first on a seven play scoring drive that culminated with a 1-yard Al Lee pass to Johnniyus Sharpe for the touchdown. Sharpe also hauled in a catch for the 2-point conversion and the 8-0 lead with 9:08 remaining in the first quarter.

The Cougars would answer with an eight-play drive that nearly stalled at the goal line, but Rockingham quarterback Brice Baker got into the end zone on second effort and a big push by the offensive line. The 2-point conversion failed as the Cougars cut the lead to 8-6 with 4:02 to go in the opening frame.

Rockingham’s defense had the Rams in a punting situation deep in their own territory and when the snap sailed high over Devin Shryock’s head, the ball eventually landed outside the back of the end zone for a safety to tie the game at 8-8 with 9:04 remaining in the second period.

After the Rams Kori Rhodes came up with an interception, running back Paul Widerman raced around the right edge for a 50-yard gain. Two plays later, Lee completed a slant to Kendre Harrison for a score to go up 16-8 with 6:59 to go in the second quarter. The RHS defense made a stop, then Lee hit Harrison on the visitors sideline and after breaking a tackle, the big man raced 75 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 22-8 with just over two minutes to go in the half.

With time winding down, Baker took matters into his own hands on a keeper up the middle and raced 50 yards that almost resulted in a touchdown if not for a shoestring tackle. The drive stalled inside the Reidsville 10-yard line, however, the Cougars didn’t come up empty as Hazael Tzun kicked a 23-yard field goal to cut the lead to 22-11 as the two teams headed to the locker room.

Both teams couldn’t get much going offensively as the score held at 22-11 heading into the final frame.

Early in the fourth quarter, Widerman brought the Rams crowd to their collective feet as he broke free on an off tackle run, turned on the jets, used a stiff arm to get separation and dove into the end zone for a score to put Reidsville up 28-11 early in the fourth.

After the Cougars forced a punt deep in their own territory, Rockingham got the ball back in the red zone. Three plays later Baker scored from 4 yards out and then added the 2-point conversion to cut it to 28-19 with less than three minutes to go in the final frame. The Cougars tried an onside kick to see if they could add another late score, but the Rams fielded the kick and eventually ran out the clock to lock up the win.

“We went toe-to-toe with a powerhouse and we came up with a couple of big plays in the first half, but came up a little short. After that, they kind-of controlled the clock in the second half and we couldn’t get anything going. We got something going late in the second half, but I’m proud of our guys. It’s been a big hump and we are still trying to climb that hump of beating them. We got a little closer tonight, but I don’t believe in morale victories, but I thought we battled tonight for sure,” said Rockingham head coach Brad Baker.

Reidsville had 163 yards rushing and Lee completed 11 of 20 passes for 189 yards and threw three touchdowns.

Rockingham picked up 138 yards on the ground and Baker was 13 for 21 passing. Baker also scored a pair of rushing TDs.

Luke Strittmatter and Eli Ward each had an interception for the Cougars. Reidsville had a pair of picks as well with Jukier Pinnix and Kori Rhodes both coming through with the Rams defensively to help keep Rockingham’s offense off of the field.

History of the rivalry

The first Reidsville-Rockingham matchup occurred in 1977, in which Reidsville won 34-0. All time, the Rams are 43-2 against the Cougars. The only two losses for Reidsville came in 1988 and 1989. The Rams lost those two games by scores of 21-7 in 1988 and 17-16 in 1989. Since the loss in 1989, Reidsville has won 33 straight games versus Rockingham. Since losing 34-28 at Morehead in 2005, the Rams have won 51 consecutive games against county opponents. Since losing to Page last year, Reidsville has won 11 straight regular season games, and been victorious in three consecutive regular season road games since losing to the Pirates last year. The Rams have started the year 3-0 for the seventh time in the last eight years. Reidsville has not been shutout now in 367 consecutive games. The last shutout loss for the Rams occurred in 1997 when they lost 14-0 to West Brunswick in the first round of playoffs. Reidsville has also scored in double figures in 106 straight games. The last time Reidsville was held to single digits was a 36-6 second-round home playoff loss to Lincolnton in 2015.

Since 2016, Reidsville is 34-1 on the road in the regular season. They’re 34-2 on the road if you include the road playoff loss to Shelby two years ago.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (3-0) will hit the road to take on Eastern Alamance (2-0) Sept. 8. It will be the Rams toughest test to date as they prepare to face the Eagles who have outscored their opponents 98-15 in their first two games. Rockingham (2-1) has a bye next Friday, but will travel to face Southern Guilford (0-2) Sept. 15.

Dale and Sam Hagwood contributed to this article.

BOX SCORE

RHS 8 14 0 6 28

RC 6 5 0 8 19