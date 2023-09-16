WINSTON-SALEM — Consistent scoring throughout the game allowed Reidsville to improve to 4-1 on the season following a 28-7 Mid-State 2A Conference win over North Forsyth Friday night.

“It’s always nice to get a win, especially in the conference. If you win the conference, then you get some home playoff games, so that’s the goal for the next or five weeks is to be undefeated in the conference and get that conference championship and hopefully gain some momentum going into the playoffs,” Reidsville head coach Erik Teague said.

On their second possession, the Rams mounted a six-play scoring drive that culminated with a 1-yard run by senior Aidan Mansfield for a touchdown with 6:17 to go in the opening frame.

Early in the second quarter, the Rams built a two-possession cushion after senior quarterback Al Lee connected with Johnniyus Sharpe over the middle for a score to bump the lead up to 12-0 at the half.

After several possession changes, Reidsville continued to push as a nine play drive ended with a 6 yard touchdown pass from Lee to Grayson Robinson followed by a two-point conversion pass to Cam Jones to increase the lead to 20-0.

The Vikings finally got on the board with a TD pass from Jquez Jackson to Treyvion Bell over the middle for a 33 yard score to cut the lead to 20-7 near the end of the third quarter.

But the Rams were determined to seal the victory as they put together a nine-play, 59-yard scoring drive, mixing the run and the pass that ended up with Lee connecting with Cam’ron Jones for a 33-yard touchdown with 7:55 to go in the game which put the win on ice.

Reidsville had 129 yards rushing by committee and Lee connected on 14 of 29 attempts and had 189 yards and three touchdowns.

Cam Jones was the leading receiver with seven receptions and caught at touchdown and Johnniyus Sharpe and Grayson Robinson each caught touchdowns as well.

Defensively for the Rams, Franki Galloway had a pair of interceptions and Juhkier Pinninix added another which he ran it back 60 yards.

Over the course of the night, Reidsville had 17 first downs as compared to just five for the Vikings.

Javon Harris led the way defensively with five tackles while Devin Shryock and Mansfield each had four more.

North Forsyth had 121 yards rushing, while Jaquez Jackson and Treyvion Bell combined on 5 for 15 passes for 76 yards.

Injuries have plagued the Rams all season as they have had more than a half dozen key players have to sit for a significant portion of the year. Friday night was no exception as starting tight end and defensive end Kendre Harrison had to sit the game out with a bruised knee.

Teague said playing short-handed has been tough, but he has been pleased with some of the younger guys stepping up.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised with some guys — junior Juhkeir Pinnix played a lot of snaps at DB and has earned that starting role. He had one interception tonight. Frankie Galloway — same thing. He started off a JV player in the first week, and ever since the Page game, has established himself as a true varsity player. He had an interception tonight. Kori Rhodes, another guy in the secondary, played a little bit of outside linebacker tonight because we were thin at outside linebacker and he made some good tackles tonight. Aidan Mansfield is kind of our iron man right now. He got some snaps on offense, had a touchdown, caught some passes, had some rushes. Unfortunately we’ve had some guys go down, but some guys have stepped up too. We are hoping to get everybody healthy and all this experience will pay off at some point during the season,” said Teague.

The Rams entered the game averaging 27.3 points per game offensively while allowing 20.75 on defense.

The Vikings came into Friday’s contest putting up and average of 23.75 points and allowing 19.5. North Forsyth has been hit-or-miss to-date. In their two wins they defeated Forbush 48-13 and Atkins 35-0, but disappeared in a 28-6 loss to Mount Tabor and a 37-6 loss last weekend to Oak Grove.

There was a lot of grumbling in the stands from the Rams faithful following the Rams loss to Eastern Alamance in week four, but Teague believes in his team and hopes once his guys get back healthy, the best may be yet to come.

“There a lot of ifs and buts, but the thing that people don’t see is how much time how much work the coaches and players put in during the week, so we are happy to get a win. We are working as hard as we can and sometimes that doesn’t meet the expectations of our fans, but we are the ones working during the week for the product on the field Friday night. It doesn’t always work out the way we want to, but it’s not because we are not trying,” Teague said.

Dale and Sam Hagwood contributed to this article.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (1-0, 4-1) has a welcome bye next week, but will host Mid-State 2A Conference and cross-county rival McMichael (1-0, 3-2) Sept. 29. North Forsyth (0-1, 2-2) travels to take on the Phoenix of McMichael next Friday.

BOX SCORE

Reidsville 6 6 8 8 28

North Forsyth 0 0 7 0 7