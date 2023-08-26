Despite playing without several key starters, Reidsville put Greensboro Page in an early hole they could never dig themselves out of as the Rams rolled to a 31-17 win over the Pirates at Community Stadium on Jimmy Teague Field Friday night.

Reidsville got on the board first after stringing together a drive that culminated with a 1-yard TD run on the left side by senior Paul Widerman with 7:41. Johnniyus Sharpe followed up with a pass to Markez Horne for the 2-point conversion and 8-0 lead.

Page answered quickly just a little more than two minutes later. The drive stalled, but Pirates kicker Santiago Garci nailed an impressive 42-yard field goal to cut the lead to 8-3.

The rest of the half belonged to the Rams. RHS quarterback Al Lee threw a pair of TDs, the first to Widerman on an 11-yard strike, and the second to Cam’ron Jones on a 16-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 23-3 at the half.

Page would rally in the third quarter to make it a much closer game. Maurice Andrews scored on a 10-yard rush around the right edge and following a Reidsville fumble, Pirates running back Christian Brown ran up the middle for 34-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 23-17.

Reidsville’s defense tightened the reins in the final frame and didn’t allow another score. Next, Lee hooked up with Widerman again for another score on a 27-yard pass to lock up the win.

Page head coach Doug Robertson said his team has talent, but they are young across the board at many skill positions as well as in the trenches and on defense. He thought it was a mix of inexperience with his guys in addition to Reidsville’s depth and skill that stacked the deck in the Rams favor.

“Probably a little bit of both. I thought we were right there in the second half. It was 23-17 and we just couldn’t get that stop. Reidsville had a great drive and if we get a stop there, I feel really good about our chances. We just didn’t get that stop when we needed it. Hats off to Reidsville, they were great. We have just got to be better. We just weren’t good enough to win that game tonight,” Robertson said.

Closing the margin and making a game of it was a bright spot for Page, but Robertson said there are things that have to change if the Pirates are going to be successful this season.

“We just talked about it. We can’t get down 23-3 and expect to comeback and beat a good football team like Reidsville, so we have to have a better start. I think we definitely have something to build on. Our kids really fought in the second half and didn’t give in. We were just a play or two away. We had a turnover there inside the 10 and didn’t get the stop when we needed it, so we were a couple of plays away from winning the football game. We’ll keep grinding and building on what we did in the second half and get ready for the Mount Tabor and the rest of the year,” said Robertson.

Over the last two weeks, the Reidsville backups have stepped up in the face of several key injuries. Unfortunately, running back Jeremiah Redd is out for the season and it appears a pair of star wide receiver/defensive backs may still be out a few more weeks. Que’shyne Flippen and Dionte Neal missed the first two games and it is unclear when they will be cleared for contact to get back into the lineup. In addition, Jariel Cobb and Tyrese Turner also didn’t play due to injury.

The good news for the Rams is that players are stepping up and finding a way to win despite the injuries. If that trend continues, Reidsville could be really dangerous heading down the stretch.

Widerman had a big night on in a game where the Rams needed someone to step due to the injuries. The senior had 69 yards rushing on 15 carries, scored a touchdown on the ground and caught two more to pace Reidsville offensively. Widerman also led the team with six solo tackles on defense.

“We definitely knew, and we talked with him going into the game, that he was going to be playing a bunch of snaps on offense and defense. We told him to let us know whenever he needs a break and when he’s ready to go back out there. He played really well on both sides of the ball. We were counting on him. We basically had to change positions this week. It was him (Widerman) and Jariel (Cobb) back there, so we had to move some guys around and have some other guys fill in. We had to go more into some one-back sets just because we are so thin at running back. He stepped up. I think he carried it like 15 times and had three total touchdowns. Especially when they cut it to 6. It seemed like he got a second wind and had the majority of his rushing yards on that drive where we extended it out back to 14 points, so he was really big on that drive to put the game away,” Reidsville head coach Erik Teague said.

Lee was once again very efficient with 18 completions on 20 attempts for 288 yards and three TDs and no interceptions.

“Al probably had the best first half he could have. He was pretty-much hitting everything going through his reads. It’s what we expect a senior quarterback to do. Then, Cam Jones and Kendre (Harrison) were catching several of the balls too, so he was putting it in good spots for them to come down with it,” said Teague.

Harrison had another great game with six catches for 116 yards, and Jones also had a half dozen receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Reidsville is 5-4 all-time versus Page, with the first matchup dating back to 1959. Reidsville won that game by a 13-12 margin. The rest of the matchups include the 1960 season, a 12-7 RHS win followed by a 1961 (32-0 Page victory). In 1962 Reidsville defeated the Pirates by a 3-0 margin. Page returned the favor in 1971 with a big 41-6 Page victory. The Pirates won again in 1972 by a 20-7 margin. The Rams rolled in 2021 with a 42-13 victory and the Pirates won last season’s game in Greensboro by a score of 22-14.

Since losing to Page last year, the Rams have won 10-straight regular season games. Since losing to East Surry in 2019, Reidsville has won 18-consecutive regular season home matchups. Combine that with the playoffs, and the Rams have won 34-straight home games. Since 2016, Reidsville is 36-1 at home in the regular season, and 63-1 combined with playoff wins at home. Finally, the Rams have not been shutout in 365 straight games. Reidsville has also scored in double figures in 105-straight games.

Reidsville’s record at Community Stadium since it opened in 1985 is 243-49. First game was a 10-0 loss to Kennersville Glenn. After last week’s win, the Rams are now 99-5 in their last 104 games. The five losses came against Wallace Rose-Hill in the 2017 2A state championship game, the 55-49 regular season loss at home in 2019 to East Surry, the 2021 regional semifinal loss at Shelby, and finally, the regular season loss at Page and East Duplin in the state championship game last year.

UP NEXT

Reidsville (2-0) hits the road to take on cross town rival Rockingham (2-0) next Thursday night. Page (0-2) hosts Mount Tabor (0-2) next Friday Greensboro.

Dale and Sam Hagwood contributed to this article.

BOX SCORE

R;15;8;0;8;—;31

P;3;0;14;0;—;17