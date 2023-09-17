The real-estate developer behind a proposed major housing development in Summerfield has made financial contributions to the political campaigns of Senate majority leader Phil Berger since 2018, according to records from the N.C. Board of Elections.

David Couch, the developer and a longtime Summerfield resident, has contributed a total of $27,000 to Berger, and four of these donations reached the $5,600 spending limit. He also made a $1,000 donation to Phil Berger Jr., Berger's son, for his 2020 campaign for N.C. Supreme Court Justice.

Couch plans to build a mixed-use development named “The Villages of Summerfield Farms” that includes 600 apartments with other retail and housing options. The state Senate on Wednesday approved the second reading of a bill sponsored by Berger that would de-annex about 970 acres off Pleasant Ridge Road for Couch's project. If it passes a third reading on Tuesday, it would go back to the House for approval.

Dylan Watts, a spokesperson for Berger, told the News & Record that the senator "does not even allow policy matters and campaign contributions to be discussed in the same conversation."

"Senate Republicans receive contributions from thousands of individuals each cycle," Watts wrote. "Contributions to campaigns are not conditioned on supporting or not supporting a policy matter."

On Wednesday, Summerfield Mayor Tim Sessoms told the News & Record that "this would be the largest de-annexation in our state's history and would set a terrible precedent for the 500-plus municipalities in North Carolina."

Some residents have taken to social media to oppose the development, posting comments on the Town of Summerfield's Facebook page, which has urged residents to send messages opposing the de-annexation bill to their elected representatives.

One of the residents opposed to the development is Blondie Martin, who grew up in Summerfield and moved back for the community's "rural character."

"It's not going to make me more or less against the development," she said of Couch's contributions to Berger. "However, I am against buying decisions."

John Dinan, a professor of political science at Wake Forest University, says that "campaign contributions are made in cases where legislators are already inclined to be supportive of a certain policy or position."

"This is not to rule out the possibility that campaign contributions can increase the chances that individuals or groups can get their views heard by the legislature," Dinan wrote in an email to the News & Record, "but political scientists generally don't see much possibility of campaign contributions changing a legislator's mind and leading them to behave in ways they wouldn't have ordinarily behaved."

B.J. Barnes, a former mayor of Summerfield, borrowed a quote from President Ronald Reagan when asked about Couch's contributions to Berger.

"If they give me money, it's because they agree with the way I think, and not the other way around," Barnes said.

Barnes told the News & Record that it wasn't too late for a compromise, and that further negotiation between the town and Couch would be the best option for all parties.

"The question is do they have the heart or willingness to do it," said Barnes, who has also served as sheriff of Guilford County. "This bill won't be a good thing for anybody. After this, you're going to be splitting towns apart across the state."

Barnes added that the problem was that people want to tell Couch how he can use his property.

"When I was mayor, I tried to explain to people that if he sold his acreage, you'd be dealing with four developers," Barnes said. "It's better to be on the same page with one person and moving forward together."

The bill will have a third reading before the N.C. Senate on Sept. 19.