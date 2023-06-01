Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ready to travel? Wherever you go, packing the right footwear for your trip is essential to the perfect summer getaway. Nothing can ruin your fun faster than blistered heels and tired, cranky feet.

So, before you take off on that long-awaited summer vacation, a visit to The Shoe Market might be the trip your feet will thank you for.

“We have customers coming in every day looking for new shoes for vacation. Some are going for their dream hikes in European locations and others are just looking for comfortable, waterproof shoes suited for long walks on the beach. And many are looking for options that are easy for airport security lines,” says P.J. Calhoun, manager of The Shoe Market.

Durable shoes for diverse terrain

Knowing what kind of activities you’ll be doing on vacation can help you home in on the perfect pair of vacation shoes. From conquering the local trails to mastering long climbs in faraway places, many customers this time of year are looking for well-fitting, waterproof hiking shoes.

“We have options from Keen, Merrell and even New Balance in a variety of styles, sizes and widths that will fit your needs,” says Calhoun. “Getting the right fit and testing out the shoes ahead of time can ensure your feet stay comfortable, wherever you take them.”

Calhoun adds that a well-fitting shoe will leave about a thumb’s width of room between the longest toe and the end of the shoe and will fit securely at the ball of the foot to lock you in to the shoe and reduce slipping in the heel.

Waterproof sandals for play

If your summer activities are more water oriented, The Shoe Market has you covered there, too. The Shoe Market stocks a huge selection of waterproof sandals that are all about comfort, function and style.

“We have sandals from Birkenstock, Dansko, Aetrex, OluKai and Keen that are meant to be water-friendly but are also suited for keeping you comfortable on longer, active outings,” says Calhoun.

The Shoe Market’s selection of waterproof sandals provides arch support to keep your feet happy and comfortable all day. Whether you’re walking on the beach, lounging by the pool or floating down a river, The Shoe Market will have the perfect style for you.

Comfortable shoes for airports and long treks

If your vacation plans require a trip to the airport, The Shoe Market has a selection of footwear to make getting through TSA super easy.

“Our most popular ‘airport shoe’ this season has been the Cloud 5 from On-Running. It’s lightweight, supportive and slips on for extra ease while going through security lines.”

Cloud 5 comes in over 30 colors and is perfect for trekking about in comfort once you reach your final destination. Compression socks for long flights might also be helpful, as they reduce swelling when sitting for long periods of time. The Shoe Market stocks a huge selection of patterns and colors from Sockwell that you’ll look forward to wearing long after your vacation is over.

No matter where your feet are taking you this summer, start your vacation plans off right with a trip to The Shoe Market.

Family owned for over 30 years, with a full-service, experienced staff, The Shoe Market is located in Greensboro, North Carolina. For more information, visit theshoemarketinc.com.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.