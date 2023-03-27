Spring has sprung and, for many of us, this means getting outside and enjoying all the activities this region has to offer. But if you have foot pain, getting out and being active may be the last thing you want to do.

“We see so many people year-round, but especially in the spring when we tend to spend more time outdoors, who are struggling with heel and foot pain,” says P.J. Calhoun, manager of The Shoe Market. “And among the various foot disorders employees at The Shoe Market work with, plantar fasciitis rears its ugly head most this time of year.”

Plantar fasciitis causes pain in your heel that’s usually worse when you take those first steps out of bed in the morning or after long periods of inactivity. The plantar fascia supports the muscles and arch of the foot. When it’s overstretched, tiny tears can form on its surface, causing pain and inflammation.

If you’ve been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, in addition to heeding the advice of your medical professional, there are over-the-counter products that can help to ease your foot discomfort. From socks to insoles to properly fitting, supportive footwear, The Shoe Market offers many options.

The Shoe Market offers socks from several companies that are plantar fasciitis specific. What makes them special is reinforced banding around the arch of the foot, designed to support the plantar fascia and prevent the over-stretching that can lead to heel pain. “Plantar fasciitis socks are even great to sleep in. These keep the fascia supported overnight and can help reduce some of the initial pain plantar fasciitis sufferers feel first thing in the morning,” Calhoun says.

If your podiatrist or other health care professional has prescribed custom orthotics to treat your plantar fasciitis, you can find a wide selection of footwear to properly accommodate your orthotics at The Shoe Market. “It’s important for your orthotic to work in tandem with your shoe to get the most benefit,” says Calhoun. “A great custom insole in a poorly fitting shoe doesn’t give you the same benefits as a great insole in a shoe that fits and supports your specific foot type.”

Even if you were not prescribed a custom orthotic, the right shoe for your foot can yield big benefits. “We always encourage customers to avoid going barefoot when suffering from plantar fasciitis. Keeping a shoe next to your bed, like a supportive slip on from Birkenstock or Finn Comfort, is an easy way to support the fascia when first stepping out of bed. Shoes with an anatomical design that hold up the arches of the foot are ideal. When the arches are supported, the connective tissues of the foot are allowed to function properly.”

It's also important to select a shoe that best fits your foot type. The Shoe Market offers athletic shoes from Brooks, Hoka, New Balance and On Running in multiple designs and in a vast range of sizes — from women’s sizes 5 through 13 and 2A through 4E, and men’s sizes 7 through 17 and 2A to 6E — so that customers can get the best shoe for their foot type and their everyday needs.

“There is no one style or brand that is the perfect shoe for people with plantar fasciitis,” Calhoun says. “We have a large selection of quality, comfortable shoes to choose from and a knowledgeable staff to guide you to the proper shoe for your foot. It’s all about getting the best shoe for your foot conditions, your foot size and shape and your lifestyle. And when it comes to plantar fasciitis, the correct shoe can make a huge difference in feeling better.”

The Shoe Market has one of the largest shoe selections in the Southeast, with over 65,000 shoes in stock, and a full-service, experienced staff. Located in Greensboro, The Shoe Market has been family owned for over 30 years.

