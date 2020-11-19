 Skip to main content
Community Charity Drive set for Saturday at three high schools
The Early College at Guilford is sponsoring a Community Charity Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Northwest Guilford High School, 5240 NW School Road, Greensboro; Northern Guilford High School, 7101 Spencer-Dixon Road, Greensboro; and Southwest Guilford High School, 4364 Barrow Road, High Point.

The school is collecting the following items: Non-perishable foods, coats, hats and gloves (new or gently used), new or gently used children/teen books, recyclable glass, and cash/check donations to United Way.

This is a drive thru event.

